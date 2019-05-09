Ingenico answers consumers’ call for more payment options through new LinkPlus solution

Ingenico’s LinkPlus connects businesses and their customers with enhanced payment security, boosting direct purchases

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Media OutReach – 9 May 2019 – Payment leader Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) has launched LinkPlus, a simple and secure solution for businesses who handle payments over the phone. The solution enables online businesses to send payments through a link or QR code, removing the need to manually process unsecured credit card details or banking information.









Despite the best efforts of airlines, hotels, retailers or other businesses, customers often book services indirectly over the phone. Security concerns, a lack of available payment options and inconvenient booking systems are just a few of the factors that can deter a customer from purchasing directly.

LinkPlus addresses these issues by providing an interface to a secure hosted environment, where a card payment can be completed with full PCI-compliance and without any sensitive data being stored on the premises. Businesses who adopt the new system will also benefit from easier navigation through typically complex security procedures and regulations, supported by Ingenico.

A smooth and intuitive payment process is a vital element in increasing sales conversion rates and boosting customer loyalty. Linkplus also enables businesses to generate FX revenue and protects costs and exposure by giving the flexibility to add a spread on top of the daily base exchange rates.

“LinkPlus enables businesses to deliver a premium payment experience to their customers,” says Gabriel de Montessus, SVP Global Online (Retail BU) for Ingenico Group. “Call centers and customer service teams can now offer multiple payment methods and currencies with high speed authorization and enhanced security and page design. For many customers, this will be the tipping point that converts them from a browser into a buyer and potentially, a returning customer.”

Des Pugson, Senior Vice President/Managing Director of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, which piloted the LinkPlus platform, commended the self-service portal for eliminating the need for customers to email or fax their credit card details. This means the hotel group no longer has to manually process unsecured credit card details.

“Guest experience is our utmost priority. Our guests can now conveniently complete their transactions online with enhanced payment security in a trusted, hosted environment,” adds Des Pugson. “It also enables the handling of no-shows and cancellations more efficiently.”





