Ingenico TravelHub opens up new payments routes for travel companies

Ingenico’s TravelHub enables travel companies to easily connect to payment capabilities in fast growing markets, increasing conversion and online revenue

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Media OutReach – 30 July 2019 – Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING), the global leader in seamless payment has launched TravelHub (http://www.ingenico.com/travelhub), a solution built to connect travel companies with Ingenico’s global end-to-end payment processing capabilities and regional gateways across Asia, Latin America and Europe.





TravelHub allows travel companies to easily access more than 150 payment methods — including credit cards and alternative payment solutions – and currency options relevant for their customers. It offers smart transaction routing capabilities across all payment platforms, improving conversion rates and, as a result, increasing revenue from online travel sales.

Ingenico’s TravelHub offers a simple direct connection to global payment capabilities, as well as integration with the leading airline global distribution systems (GDS), such as Amadeus, Sabre and Navitaire, and hotels’ property management systems (PMS). This helps travel businesses tackle the complexity of managing multiple systems, payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers.

The sophisticated solution marks Ingenico’s increased focus on travel, an industry where it already celebrates a strong portfolio and a long history of working with some of the world’s most famous airlines, hotels and online travel agents (OTAs). It is built by a dedicated team of seasoned professionals from the travel payments industry, and this combination of technology and expertise positions Ingenico to help travel companies grow and expand globally.

Kevin Weber, Chief Projects Officer and Chief Information Officer at Viva Air, who has been using TravelHub already, said: “Ingenico’s TravelHub helped us to increase authorization rates and revenue significantly, and supported our expansion to new countries.”

Gabriel de Montessus, SVP Global Online for Ingenico Group, said: “We are very proud to be launching TravelHub, a state of the art solution that helps travel companies increase revenue from online channels. TravelHub combines the global reach of Ingenico’s online payment platforms that can now be accessed with a simple connection.”

Eric Liebman, Global Head of Travel at Ingenico ePayments, said: “Online travel businesses are looking to navigate the complex technology ecosystem while growing quickly in a very competitive space. TravelHub helps travel companies provide the best digital customer experience, offering payment methods and currencies travellers want to pay with.”

As the solution continues to gain popularity among travel businesses, ongoing developments will be made to add new travel technology connections and improve direct connections, making it easier to access new markets.





About Ingenico Group

