Ingenious Artificial Intelligence Solutions Unveiled at BMO Private Bank’s Hong Kong Technology Showcase, ‘Innovations for a Better World’

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 29, 2018 – Bank of Montreal (BMO), a Canadian financial services leader for more than 200 years, hosted Artificial Intelligence (AI) and tech professionals from Canada and Hong Kong to unveil innovative AI technology and applications.





The BMO Private Bank Technology Showcase, themed “Innovations for a Better World”, was held at the Exchange Square Rotunda May 18 — 25. Mr. Jeff Nankivell, Consulate General of Canada to Hong Kong and Macao, and Mr. Jean-Francois Gagne, CEO of Element AI Inc. were the guests of honour.





The event brought together pioneers in the Canadian Artificial Intelligence space and emerging local talents in sharing their stories on how they build for a better life. By bringing together innovators, industry leaders as well as academia, BMO provided an opportunity that fostered the exchange of ideas and a networking platform within the local business community.





“Canada is the world’s leader in nurturing startups and industry leaders in AI innovation,” says Monique Chan, CEO, BMO Private Bank Asia. “We are very excited to showcase Canada’s tech/AI innovations and the contributions of Hong Kong’s local technology companies as well as academia on how they can help change lives. As one of the largest Canadian banks and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, we are extremely proud of AI’s deep connection with Canada and pleased to support the technological development of the country”.





BMO has been an active advocate in supporting AI and fintech startups in Canada, including partnering with various universities to launch programs that incubate Canada’s high-growth technology start-ups.





The BMO Private Bank Technology Showcase reinforces the bank’s commitment to technological innovation. It featured BMO’s ‘Digital Tree’ where participants were encouraged to make wishes for a better world. Their wishes were displayed on screens throughout the event.





In addition, visitors were asked to identify the three greatest risks and top three technologies that have the greatest impact on humanity. Both Global Warming and Pollution of air, water and soil are ranked as the most pressing risks, followed closely by cyber warfare/threats. As widely expected, Artificial Intelligence is among the top 3 technologies which pose the greatest impact on humanity, as AI is projected to challenge human capabilities in foreseeable future. Renewable energy and genomics/superfood took the second and third place. The theme of world peace unsurprisingly dominates our visitors’ wishes for a better world.





“Technology and innovation are transforming the world and delivering meaningful improvements in our daily lives,” said Peggy Kwok, Managing Director & Business Head, North Asia, BMO Private Bank. “At BMO, we selected this theme as one of the focus areas for our ESG (environment, social and governance) investing. We recognise the importance of ESG and how they impact our society and create a better world. BMO has over 30 years of experience in responsible investment. We know how to invest in a way that matches our clients’ financial goals as well as their values. We do this by applying ESG principles to the selection of investments, having a robust approach to portfolio construction and management, and using our influence as shareholders to encourage more ethically, socially responsible and environmentally sustainable behavior by companies.”

Appendix

BMO Private Bank Technology Showcase Exhibitors:

1. BDC Capital: BDC Capital is Canada’s business development bank and the only financial institution devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. For more information, visit bdc.ca.

2. Element AI: Co-founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Jean-François Gagné and leading AI researcher Yoshua Bengio, Element AI is an artificial intelligence solutions provider that gives organizations unparalleled access to cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit elementai.com.

3. Nanoleaf Canada: Nanoleaf is a green technology company that is currently specializing in LED lighting. Founded in 2012 by three engineers, the company develops sustainable, design focused lighting solutions in both non-connected and the connected space. For more information, visit nanoleaf.me/en/.

4. O2 Canada: O2 Canada‘s mission is to create breathing space that is mobile, personal and controlled. The company successfully introduced the revolution air mask O2 Curve to China. For more information, visit o2canada.com.

5. Avidbots: Based in Kitchener, Ontario, Avidbots is passionate about the future of robotics. Avidbots developed Avidbots Neo, a robot that is gaining a reputation for effectively cleaning and scrubbing large spaces. For more information, visit avidbots.com.

6. HKUST Institute for the Environment (IENV) & PRAISE-HK: The HKUST IENV comprises the first cohesive interdisciplinary “think tank” on environmental issues in Hong Kong. It involves faculty members from HKUST’s four Schools. IENV is developing an app to help manage and reduce individual exposure to air pollutants, powered by the Personalised Real-Time Air Quality Informatics System for Exposure—Hong Kong (PRAISE-HK). For more information, visit ienv.ust.hk and praise.ust.hk.

7. HKUST Incubation Programs & INCUS: HKUST Incubation Programs aim to assist faculty, staff and students to establish technology-based startup companies for the long term benefit of the regional economy and society. Incus Company Limited is an IP-driven pattern recognition technology startup providing patented and disruptive solutions on hearing aids, speech recognition, AI control and audio forensic. For more information, visit kt.ust.hk/en/incubation-programs.

8. HKUST — Belun Technology: Belun Technology is in the frontier of home screening tool for sleeping disorder and respiratory related diseases. The company was formed by a group of experienced researchers who have been working on adapting self-developed patent technologies into home use medical devices. For more information, visit beluntech.com.

9. Canadian International School of Hong Kong (CDNIS): Founded in 1991, CDNIS has been at the cutting edge of education for the last 26 years. CDNIS was one of the first Apple Distinguished Schools in Asia and remains committed to infusing state of the art technology into each classroom to maximize student learning. For more information, visit cdnis.edu.hk.