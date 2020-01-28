The richest Americans are set to inherit a whopping $764 billion in 2020 — and they’ll barely pay any taxes on it

source lechatnoir/Getty Images

The richest people in the US are set to inherit $764 billion this year, but they’ll pay an effective tax rate of only 2.1% on it, according to a new Brookings report.

The report sheds light on a way the US tax code disproportionately benefits the very wealthy.

It laid out a proposal for the government to collect more money from heirs in a “silver spoon tax.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The richest Americans are set to inherit a staggering $764 billion, but they’ll pay an effective tax rate of only 2.1% on it, according to a new report published Tuesday from the Brookings Institution.

The study, performed by New York University Law professor Lily Batchelder, sheds light on a key way the nation’s taxation of inherited wealth disproportionately benefits the richest Americans.

The average tax on income from work and savings is around 15.8%, the report said, and the highest earners pay a 37% marginal tax rate on top of payroll taxes that absorb much of an average worker’s paycheck.

The study noted the US has one of the lowest levels of upward mobility, which now “heavily depends” on the circumstances of birth. There are also significant barriers among communities of color, particularly black men, when it comes to improving their financial position through life.

At the moment, the richest Americans are compelled to pay 40% on gifts that are passed onto their heirs, but there are scores of ways to evade paying taxes on it, including moving the money into a trust.

Married couples, though, can pass on the first $23.2 million of their estates to an heir tax-free.

The report laid out a proposal dubbed a “silver spoon tax” based on the sum a person amasses over a lifetime and calculated how many additional federal tax dollars it could bring:

Lifetime exemption at $2.5 million: The government would raise $340 billion over a decade, affecting top 0.02% of heirs.

Lifetime exemption at $1 million: Raises $917 billion over 10 years, impacting top 0.08%.

Lifetime exemption at $500,000: Raises $1.4 trillion over 10 years while affecting top 0.18%.

Batchelder wrote that the proposal would “soften inequalities, strengthen mobility, and more equitably allocate taxes on inheritances among heirs,” adding that it would also cut any distortions in the labor market and increase work among heirs.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have called to ramp up estate taxes on the wealthiest taxpayers, most notably Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.