Here comes Gossamer Bio…

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Gossamer Bio priced its initial public offering on Thursday evening.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on “discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology” priced its IPO at $16 a share, according to a press release out Thursday evening. The sale of 17.25 million shares will raise about $276 million.

BofA Merrill Lynch, SVB Leerink, Barclays and Evercore ISI were joint book-running managers for the offering.

Gossamer shares will trade on the Nasdaq, under the ticker “GOSS.”