Get ready for an IPO bonanza. These 16 companies are set to go public in the next 9 days.

- The red-hot initial-public-offering market continues, with 16 companies set to go public by May 10.
- These companies include mega-“unicorn” Uber, thought to be the largest IPO of the year.
- IPOs have performed well this year – with the exception of Lyft.
Get ready for an initial public offering bonanza.
The next 9 days are set to be some of the most active in the history of the IPO markets, according to data compiled by IHS Markit.
Next week alone, nearly $10 billion in equity capital is set to be issued – the majority of which is related to Uber’s IPO. Since 2001, there have only been six weeks with greater IPO activity by capital amount.
The ride-hailing giant Uber is expected raise about $8.5 billion after lowering its valuation in a bid to avoid the disastrous share performance of rival Lyft. Should Uber issue the full $8.5 billion, it will have raised more than triple the IPO capital of Lyft.
Several international companies are also planning to access the IPO market, including Canadian pharma company Milestone and Chinese technology companies Yunji and So-Young.
These 16 companies are set to IPO over the next 9 days:
Beyond Meat
Date: May 1
Ticker: BYND
Headquarters: El Segundo, California
Industry: Plant-based meat products
File range: $23 to $25
Amount to be raised: $231 million
Source: IHS Markit
TransMedics Group
Date: May 1
Ticker: TMDX
Industry: Organ maintenance technology
Headquarters: Andover, Massachusetts
File range: $15 to $17
Amount to be raised: $75 million
Source: IHS Markit
Trevi Therapeutics
Date: May 1
Ticker: TRVI
Industry: Pharmaceuticals for neurological conditions
Headquarters: New Haven, Connecticut
File range: $14 to $16
Amount to be raised: $70 million
Source: IHS Markit
So-Young International
Date: May 1
Ticker: SY
Headquarters: Beijing, China
Industry: Chinese e-marketplace for cosmetic surgery
File range: $11.80 to $13.80
Amount to be raised: $166 million
Source: IHS Markit
Yunji
Date: May 2
Ticker: YJ
Headquarters: Hangzhou, China
Industry: Social e-commerce services
File range: $11 to $13
Amount to be raised: $162 million
Source: IHS Markit
SciPlay
Date: May 2
Ticker: SCPL
Headquarters: Las Vegas, Nevada
Industry: Social-media gaming company
File range: $14 to $16
Amount to be raised: $330 million
Source: IHS Markit
Red River Bancshares
Date: May 2
Ticker: RRBI
Headquarters: Alexandria, Virginia
Industry: Financials
File range: $42 to $46
Amount to be raised: $26 million
Source: IHS Markit
Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Date: May 6
Ticker: MIST
Headquarters: Montreal, Canada
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
File range: $14 to $16
Amount to be raised: $75 million
Source: IHS Markit
Parsons Technology
Date: May 7
Ticker: PSN
Headquarters: Centerville, Virginia
Industry: Sales services technology
File range: $26 to $28
Amount to be raised: $500 million
Source: IHS Markit
HeadHunter Group
Date: May 8
Ticker: HHR
Headquarters: Nicosia, Cypress
Industry: Russia-focused recruitment services
File range: $11 to $13.50
Amount to be raised: $200 million
Source: IHS Markit
NextCure
Date: May 8
Ticker: NXTC
Headquarters: Beltsville, Maryland
Industry: Cancer treatments
File range: $14 to $16
Amount to be raised: $75 million
Source: IHS Markit
Applied Therapeutics
Date: May 8
Ticker: APLT
Headquarters: New York, New York
Industry: Biopharmaceutical company
File range: $14 to $16
Amount to be raised: $60 million
Source: IHS Markit
Mayville Engineering
Date: May 8
Ticker: MEC
Headquarters: Mayville, Wisconsin
Industry: Basic Materials
File range: $19 to $21
Amount to be raised: $125 million
Source: IHS Markit
South Plains Financial
Date: May 8
Ticker: SPFI
Headquarters: Lubbock, Texas
Industry: Financials
File range: $17.50 to $19.50
Amount to be raised: $63 million
Source: IHS Markit
Cortexyme
Date: May 8
Ticker: CRTX
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: Treatments for Alzheimer’s
File range: $16 to $18
Amount to be raised: $75 million
Source: IHS Markit
Uber Technologies
Date: May 9
Ticker: UBER
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: Ride-hailing company
File range: $44 to $50
Amount to be raised: $8.5 billion
Source: IHS Markit
