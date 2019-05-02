Get ready for an IPO bonanza. These 16 companies are set to go public in the next 9 days.

caption The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ride-hailing company Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, on stage during an event in New York City, New York. source Reuters/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The red-hot initial-public-offering market continues, with 16 companies set to go public by May 10.

These companies include mega-“unicorn” Uber, thought to be the largest IPO of the year.

IPOs have performed well this year – with the exception of Lyft.

Get ready for an initial public offering bonanza.

The next 9 days are set to be some of the most active in the history of the IPO markets, according to data compiled by IHS Markit.

Next week alone, nearly $10 billion in equity capital is set to be issued – the majority of which is related to Uber’s IPO. Since 2001, there have only been six weeks with greater IPO activity by capital amount.

The ride-hailing giant Uber is expected raise about $8.5 billion after lowering its valuation in a bid to avoid the disastrous share performance of rival Lyft. Should Uber issue the full $8.5 billion, it will have raised more than triple the IPO capital of Lyft.

Several international companies are also planning to access the IPO market, including Canadian pharma company Milestone and Chinese technology companies Yunji and So-Young.

These 16 companies are set to IPO over the next 9 days:

Beyond Meat

source Beyond Meat

Date: May 1

Ticker: BYND

Headquarters: El Segundo, California

Industry: Plant-based meat products

File range: $23 to $25

Amount to be raised: $231 million

TransMedics Group

source Shutterstock

Date: May 1

Ticker: TMDX

Industry: Organ maintenance technology

Headquarters: Andover, Massachusetts

File range: $15 to $17

Amount to be raised: $75 million

Trevi Therapeutics

source TED

Date: May 1

Ticker: TRVI

Industry: Pharmaceuticals for neurological conditions

Headquarters: New Haven, Connecticut

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $70 million

So-Young International

source Reuters

Date: May 1

Ticker: SY

Headquarters: Beijing, China

Industry: Chinese e-marketplace for cosmetic surgery

File range: $11.80 to $13.80

Amount to be raised: $166 million

Yunji

source Thomson Reuters

Date: May 2

Ticker: YJ

Headquarters: Hangzhou, China

Industry: Social e-commerce services

File range: $11 to $13

Amount to be raised: $162 million

SciPlay

source Shona Ghosh/Business Insider

Date: May 2

Ticker: SCPL

Headquarters: Las Vegas, Nevada

Industry: Social-media gaming company

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $330 million

Red River Bancshares

source Reuters

Date: May 2

Ticker: RRBI

Headquarters: Alexandria, Virginia

Industry: Financials

File range: $42 to $46

Amount to be raised: $26 million

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Date: May 6

Ticker: MIST

Headquarters: Montreal, Canada

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $75 million

Parsons Technology

source Artisan Entertainment

Date: May 7

Ticker: PSN

Headquarters: Centerville, Virginia

Industry: Sales services technology

File range: $26 to $28

Amount to be raised: $500 million

HeadHunter Group

source Stratfor

Date: May 8

Ticker: HHR

Headquarters: Nicosia, Cypress

Industry: Russia-focused recruitment services

File range: $11 to $13.50

Amount to be raised: $200 million

NextCure

caption 3d render of T cells attacking cancer cells source Getty

Date: May 8

Ticker: NXTC

Headquarters: Beltsville, Maryland

Industry: Cancer treatments

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $75 million

Applied Therapeutics

source Thomson Reuters

Date: May 8

Ticker: APLT

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Biopharmaceutical company

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $60 million

Mayville Engineering

source Mehmetcan/Shutterstock

Date: May 8

Ticker: MEC

Headquarters: Mayville, Wisconsin

Industry: Basic Materials

File range: $19 to $21

Amount to be raised: $125 million

South Plains Financial

Date: May 8

Ticker: SPFI

Headquarters: Lubbock, Texas

Industry: Financials

File range: $17.50 to $19.50

Amount to be raised: $63 million

Cortexyme

Date: May 8

Ticker: CRTX

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Treatments for Alzheimer’s

File range: $16 to $18

Amount to be raised: $75 million

Uber Technologies

source Reuters

Date: May 9

Ticker: UBER

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Ride-hailing company

File range: $44 to $50

Amount to be raised: $8.5 billion

