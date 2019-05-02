Get ready for an IPO bonanza. These 16 companies are set to go public in the next 9 days.

By
Arjun Reddy, Business Insider US
-
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ride-hailing company Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, on stage during an event in New York City, New York.

caption
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ride-hailing company Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, on stage during an event in New York City, New York.
source
Reuters/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

  • The red-hot initial-public-offering market continues, with 16 companies set to go public by May 10.
  • These companies include mega-“unicorn” Uber, thought to be the largest IPO of the year.
  • IPOs have performed well this year – with the exception of Lyft.

Get ready for an initial public offering bonanza.

The next 9 days are set to be some of the most active in the history of the IPO markets, according to data compiled by IHS Markit.

Next week alone, nearly $10 billion in equity capital is set to be issued – the majority of which is related to Uber’s IPO. Since 2001, there have only been six weeks with greater IPO activity by capital amount.

The ride-hailing giant Uber is expected raise about $8.5 billion after lowering its valuation in a bid to avoid the disastrous share performance of rival Lyft. Should Uber issue the full $8.5 billion, it will have raised more than triple the IPO capital of Lyft.

Several international companies are also planning to access the IPO market, including Canadian pharma company Milestone and Chinese technology companies Yunji and So-Young.

These 16 companies are set to IPO over the next 9 days:

Beyond Meat

source
Beyond Meat

Date: May 1

Ticker: BYND

Headquarters: El Segundo, California

Industry: Plant-based meat products

File range: $23 to $25

Amount to be raised: $231 million

Source: IHS Markit

TransMedics Group

source
Shutterstock

Date: May 1

Ticker: TMDX

Industry: Organ maintenance technology

Headquarters: Andover, Massachusetts

File range: $15 to $17

Amount to be raised: $75 million

Source: IHS Markit

Trevi Therapeutics

source
TED

Date: May 1

Ticker: TRVI

Industry: Pharmaceuticals for neurological conditions

Headquarters: New Haven, Connecticut

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $70 million

Source: IHS Markit

So-Young International

source
Reuters

Date: May 1

Ticker: SY

Headquarters: Beijing, China

Industry: Chinese e-marketplace for cosmetic surgery

File range: $11.80 to $13.80

Amount to be raised: $166 million

Source: IHS Markit

Yunji

source
Thomson Reuters

Date: May 2

Ticker: YJ

Headquarters: Hangzhou, China

Industry: Social e-commerce services

File range: $11 to $13

Amount to be raised: $162 million

Source: IHS Markit

SciPlay

source
Shona Ghosh/Business Insider

Date: May 2

Ticker: SCPL

Headquarters: Las Vegas, Nevada

Industry: Social-media gaming company

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $330 million

Source: IHS Markit

Red River Bancshares

source
Reuters

Date: May 2

Ticker: RRBI

Headquarters: Alexandria, Virginia

Industry: Financials

File range: $42 to $46

Amount to be raised: $26 million

Source: IHS Markit

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Date: May 6

Ticker: MIST

Headquarters: Montreal, Canada

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $75 million

Source: IHS Markit

Parsons Technology

source
Artisan Entertainment

Date: May 7

Ticker: PSN

Headquarters: Centerville, Virginia

Industry: Sales services technology

File range: $26 to $28

Amount to be raised: $500 million

Source: IHS Markit

HeadHunter Group

source
Stratfor

Date: May 8

Ticker: HHR

Headquarters: Nicosia, Cypress

Industry: Russia-focused recruitment services

File range: $11 to $13.50

Amount to be raised: $200 million

Source: IHS Markit

NextCure

caption
3d render of T cells attacking cancer cells
source
Getty

Date: May 8

Ticker: NXTC

Headquarters: Beltsville, Maryland

Industry: Cancer treatments

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $75 million

Source: IHS Markit

Applied Therapeutics

source
Thomson Reuters

Date: May 8

Ticker: APLT

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Biopharmaceutical company

File range: $14 to $16

Amount to be raised: $60 million

Source: IHS Markit

Mayville Engineering

source
Mehmetcan/Shutterstock

Date: May 8

Ticker: MEC

Headquarters: Mayville, Wisconsin

Industry: Basic Materials

File range: $19 to $21

Amount to be raised: $125 million

Source: IHS Markit

South Plains Financial

Date: May 8

Ticker: SPFI

Headquarters: Lubbock, Texas

Industry: Financials

File range: $17.50 to $19.50

Amount to be raised: $63 million

Source: IHS Markit

Cortexyme

source
Atthapon Raksthaput / Shutterstock

Date: May 8

Ticker: CRTX

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Treatments for Alzheimer’s

File range: $16 to $18

Amount to be raised: $75 million

Source: IHS Markit

Uber Technologies

source
Reuters

Date: May 9

Ticker: UBER

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Ride-hailing company

File range: $44 to $50

Amount to be raised: $8.5 billion

Source: IHS Markit

