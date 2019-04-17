Pinterest is going public. Here are the companies it has taken over.

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Using data from Crunchbase Pro, Markets Insider highlighted the 15 acquisitions made by Pinterest since its inception in 2009.

The target companies span a wide variety of categories, including social networks for peer-based restaurant recommendations and recipe sharing.

Pinterest’s first acquisition was in 2010 and its latest was in 2017.

Pinterest, the website for “pinning” images and shopping, has plans to go public this week at a valuation of $11 billion, which is lower than the $12 billion valuation it received from its most recent funding round.

Pinterest is planning to set the range for its initial public offering at between $15 and $17 a share, giving it a valuation of $11.3 billion at the upper end of the range. Pricing for the IPO is expected this week and shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PINS.

Similar to fellow “unicorn” Lyft, Pinterest lost money in 2018. The company reported a net loss of $63 million with revenue of $756 million in revenue in 2018.

Though frequently compared to social-media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, Pinterest has described itself in filing documents as a place for “search”, “dreaming” and “productivity.”

Pinterest was founded in 2009 by Ben Silbermann, Evan Sharp and Paul Sciarra. Since its inception, it has acquired more than fifteen other start-ups such as Livestar, Flesky, and JellyHQ. The acquisitions fall under a variety of categories, but the majority are tied to Pinterest’s core mission of sharing and discovering creative ideas.

Using data from Crunchbase Pro, we profile the companies below:

1. JellyHQ – Acquired: March 2017

Founders: Ben Finel and Biz Stone

Date Founded: April 2013

Total Funding Amount: Not disclosed

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: A search engine designed to employ loosely distributed networks of people coordinating via Jelly to help each other, akin to the loose-nerve distribution of a jellyfish.

The company was downloaded a half a million times at launch, but activity dwindled substantially ahead of the acquisition by Pinterest.

2. Instapaper – Date Acquired: August 2016

Founder: Marco Arment

Date Founded: 2008

Total Funding Amount: Not disclosed

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: A web app that allows users to save web pages which facilitate the reading of longer-text content that users may wish to return to.

3. Math Camp – Date Acquired: July 2016

Founder: Paul Davison

Date Founded: 2011

Total Funding Amount: $5.5 million

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Math Camp develops a variety of social media and photography apps. The company developed “Shorts” and “Roll,” which enable the sharing of photo libraries with friends.

4. Tote – Date Acquired: July 2016

Founders: Abzur Amini, Langtian Lang, and Mike Bidgoli

Date Founded: 2015

Total Funding Amount: Not disclosed

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Social shopping app whereby stylists and bloggers can use Tote’s publishing platform to showcase collections for their clients.

5. Fleksy Inc. – Date Acquired: November 2018

Founders: Ioannis Verdelis and Kosta Eleftheriou

Date Founded: May 2011

Total Funding Amount: $5.9 million

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Software keyboard designed to support fast typing on smartphones.

6. URX – Date Acquired: May 2016

Founders: Andrew Look, James Turner, John Milinovich, and Nathanael Smith

Date Founded: February 2013

Total Funding Amount: $15 million

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Helps publishers monetize mobile content through the placement of relevant product ads.

7. Curato & Co. – Date Acquired: April 2016

Founder: Daniel Nordh

Date Founded: 2012

Total Funding Amount: Not disclosed

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: App focused on helping “creatives” through a tool that organizes visual story-telling.

8. Pext – Date Acquired: December 2015

Founder: Harsh Goel

Date Founded: February 2015

Total Funding Amount: Not disclosed

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Mobile app that instantly turns messages into memes. The app helps individuals discover images and sends them to a group or person through social media.

9. Hike Labs – Date Acquired: April 2015

Founders: Jason Shellen and Mike Demers

Date Founded: 2014

Total Funding Amount: Not disclosed

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Offers a mobile blogging and publishing application.

10. Kosei – Date Acquired: January 2015

Founders: Jure Leskovec and Lance Riedel

Date Founded: 2014

Total Funding Amount: Not disclosed

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Personalized mobile ads, through an understanding of product relationship based on expert networks.

11. Icebergs – Date Acquired: Jul 2014

Founders: Albert Pereta and Cesar Isern

Date Founded: February 2013

Total Funding Amount: 200,000 euros

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Spanish web-based application that enables its users to organize their projects and research.

12. VisualGraph – Date Acquired: January 2014

Founder: Kevin Jing

Date Founded: 2013

Total Funding Amount: Not disclosed

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Social network to connect inspiring images.

13. Hackermeter – Date Acquired: October 2013

Founder: Frost Li

Date Founded: May 2013

Total Funding Amount: $120,000

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Website where developers take code challenges.

14. Livestar – Date Acquired: March 2013

Founder: Fritz Lanman

Date Founded: January 2011

Total Funding Amount: $2 million

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: App that lets you get recommendations from friends and people with similar tastes. The app provides recommendations for restaurants and other categories.

15. Punchfork – Date Acquired: January 2013

Founder: Jeff Miller

Date Founded: March 2010

Total Funding Amount: $2 million

Acquisition Amount: Not disclosed

Description: Enables users to discover recipes through conversations and from popular food sites to share them with friends.

