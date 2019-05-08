Uber is reportedly set to price its IPO at the midpoint of its target or below, giving it a valuation of as much as $86 billion

caption Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer of Uber, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York source Reuters

Uber is set to price its initial public offering at the midpoint of its target range or below, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The pricing was influenced by the disappointing stock-market performance of competitor Lyft, according to the report, which cites people familiar with the matter.

