The latest internet craze includes dancing alongside moving cars — and, surprise, people are getting badly hurt

source Kaylee Fagan / Business Insider

Just when you think the internet can’t get any weirder, it always does.

A recent internet trend is inspiring drivers all over the world to jump out of moving vehicles and dance in the street while a friend in the passenger seat films, and now transpiration officials and law enforcement are starting to speak out against the dangerous fad.

The viral phenomenon is called the #InMyFeelings Challenge, and is the latest – and possibly most dangerous – of the viral video dares, similar to the Cinnamon Challenge (which led to hundreds of teenagers eating a spoonful of pure cinnamon) or the Mannequin Challenge (in which a room full of people hold perfectly still while a moving camera person pans over each).

The challenge, sometimes also known as the #Keke, has caught the attention of social media users everywhere, along with cable news outlets like ABC and talk shows like Kelly and Ryan and The View, and is starting to be called out by law enforcement all over the country.

Police Chief Joseph Solomon of Methuen, Massachusetts told CBS: “It’s only a matter of time before someone gets sucked into the wheels of the car or dragged or the driver who is recording it with their phone hits somebody crossing the street.”

Fads like these always have a few iterations, but the videos all feature a short dance routine accompanied by the song “In my Feelings” from Drake’s latest album, “Scorpion,” released July 29th. The dance was pioneered by online personality and comedian Shiggy, who posted this video of himself dancing in the street on Instagram the same night the song was released:

The clip went viral, and countless fans and viewers – including celebrities like Will Smith, Ciara, and DJ Khaled – decided to imitate the stunt by dancing in increasingly impressive locations and under dangerous circumstances.

At some point, the challenge most commonly began to include people slowing their cars to a crawl, and then encouraging their friends to hop out and dance alongside the vehicle.

Here’s Jung “J-Hope” Ho-seok, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, doing the challenge in its most commonly seen form:

Things took a turn for the worst when people started upping the ante, as always happens with internet challenges like these. People started doing the dance after hopping out of the driver’s seat, and simply letting the car roll.

Here’s YouTube Creator Liza Koshy, performing the dangerous stunt, along with some extra theatrics:

It’s easy to imagine how this can go really wrong really fast. As a result of the challenge, there are now many videos of people falling on pavement, causing car accidents, and getting hit by oncoming vehicles on YouTube.

Connecticut State Police called the practice “distracted driving” and said it could lead to a reckless endangerment charge if a driver is caught in the act, according to FOX21.

Even the National Transportation Safety Board posted a warning about the challenge on their official Twitter early this week: