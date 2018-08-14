InNet.Asia Officially Launches the Registration For “THE NEXT 2018”

BE THE BEST, BE THE NEXT #thenext2018





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 14th AUG, 2018 – InNet.Asia officially opens “The Next 2018” for registration. InNet.Asia– who is the main organizer, In collaboration with AAOI (Asia Association of Influencers) and Blossomly Global, launched the first ever Influencer contest in Malaysia with a bang here at Zouk Kuala Lumpur.









Meant to develop professional influencers like bloggers, YouTubers, and other social media influencers, “The Next 2018” is a multi-discipline influencer cultivation initative that is open to members of the public that aspire to become the next big Influencer.

The grand launch ceremony held in the Zouk, saw the attendance of several prominent influencers like May Ho, Jestina Kuan, Elizabeth Wa, Bernard Kwo, Qui Wen, Yifeis, Qi En, Qi Hui and many more.

Emceed by renowned host of the Mandarin hit show “Deal or Not Deal”­–Goh Wee Peng, “The Next 2018’s ” Grand Launching had everyone having fun, and saw brilliant performances from FXN, LegoS and SkyDance, which had everyone at the venue wanting more.

“The Next 2018” registration is officially open until the 26th of August 2018, and calls upon Malaysians from all walks of life, regardless of gender, between the ages of 18-35 years, that aspire to be an Influencer. Only 100 potential participants will be shortlisted, and will be required to go through a formal audition on the 28th of August 2018, where a panel of judges and supporting partners will shortlist 25 of the best candidates to join The Next 2018 campaign.

During these campaigns, finalists will each run their own individual campaigns for 40 days and rise to stardom. During the course of these campaigns, there will be workshops in where finalists will learn the basic how-tos of being an influencer, and learn the industry– which includes exclusive trade secrets in self grooming, photography, social profile management, video production and content creation.

Throughout the training, they will be awarded points by the panel of judges based on the quality of their performance. At the end of the campaign, candidates with the highest scores will be named ‘The Next Influencer’.

The first runner up will become the next ambassador/ social media influencer of selected brand for a year, while finalists will stand a chance to be the social media influencer of choice for supporting partners that take an interest in them. The grand finale will be held at the Blue Atrium here at Sunway Pyramid on the 21st October 2018.

The Next 2018 was made possible thanks to the supportive partnership and sponsorship of Sujimi, AirAsia, Travel360.com, Canon, SBS, Creative Hive, Zouk, Eu Yan Seng, Nulnu, A Cut Above, Aveda, Sasa and several more others.

In addition, the amazing support role by our on/offline media partners such as Feminine, Goody25, OhMyNews, 2 cents, AFO Radio, 88Razzi and 988 Radio also contributed greatly in their role to the success of the event.

Those interested in joining “The Next 2018” and those who want to know more may head on over to www.thenext2018.com for more information.





