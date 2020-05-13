Korean beauty brand Innisfree makes affordable skincare that’s gentle yet effective — here are my favorite products, from pore-clearing masks to roll-on eye serums

source Sephora

Innisfree is an affordable K-beauty brand that makes effective yet gentle skincare products.

All Innisfree products are made with natural ingredients from Jeju Island, a pristine volcanic haven off the coast of Korea.

I’ve tested many of Innisfree’s skincare products, and I’m a big fan of the clay masks, one of which comes in the form of a mousse.

Innisfree, the number one beauty brand in Korea, has successfully crossed into the global market. Despite its worldwide popularity, the brand has remained faithful to its core mission – creating naturally-sourced beauty products of the highest quality at an accessible price point.

Not only does Innisfree responsibly source all the ingredients for its products from Jeju Island off the southern coast of South Korea, but it participates in eco-conscious initiatives that preserve and protect Jeju Island’s environment.

As a result of its volcanic origins, the island’s ecosystem is chock-full of unique ingredients that are turned into formulas to effectively address all skin concerns without having to employ the use of harmful chemicals and preservatives. Innisfree promotes the traditional Korean approach to skincare with an emphasis on prevention and protection and has become one of the biggest success stories in the K-beauty sphere thanks to the efficacy of its products.

I’ve been testing some of the most popular Innisfree products available at Sephora to give you a little insight into what you can expect when trying to find the right fit for your skin.

Super Volcanic Clusters Pore Clearing Clay Mask review

Made with Jeju volcanic clusters and lactic acid that absorbs excess oil, exfoliates the skin, and helps to minimize the look of pores, this clay mask deeply cleanses the skin and leaves it feeling smooth and bright. It has the consistency of a classic clay mask that is easily rinsed off without stripping the skin of its natural barrier. If you’re a fan of clay masks then you’ll likely find this to be comparable to many you’ve tried before.

I was surprised by how moisturizing it was since oftentimes clay masks can leave skin feeling tight and dry. It also works well as a spot treatment if you need to dry out a pimple or just want to target specific areas of your face.

Super Volcanic Clusters Pore Clearing Clay Mousse Mask review

This is a mousse-like variation of the clay mask listed above. While it’s good for all skin types, the texture of this formula makes it perfect for people with dry skin. It’s deeply nourishing while still delivering the same pore-clearing benefits as the original clay formula.

The mousse is ultra-airy and glides on smoothly, though it may take some time to get used to the feel and method of delivery. Let’s just say that the first few times I tried it, I squeezed a little too much into my hand, and as a result, my neck and chest also got to enjoy the benefits of the mask.

Though it has an almost slippery consistency, it hardens in the same manner as a traditional clay mask and washes off just as easily.

Orchid Youth-Enriched Cream review

This moisturizer feels as rich and creamy as some of its pricier counterparts but is very reasonably priced at just under $30. It’s enriched with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and Jeju orchid which makes for an extremely luxurious and silky cream. While it’s formulated for all skin types, the extremely hydrating formula is most beneficial for those with dry skin. If you have very oily skin and are prone to breakouts, it will likely be a touch too heavy.

Its thick consistency may be a dealbreaker for those who struggle with acne, but those with dry skin will find that it offers the perfect amount of hydration without feeling greasy. The hyaluronic acid targets fine lines and wrinkles and the Jeju orchid helps to protect the skin from environmental stressors like free radicals, while peptides strengthen and firm skin, increasing elasticity.

Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Roll-On Eye Serum review

Innisfree’s Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Roll-On Eye Serum is an incredibly accessible option for anyone looking to start taking care of their tender under-eye skin.

The serum is infused with green tea seed oil that is not only hydrating but helps to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier, which is the best way to prevent signs of aging. It is not as rich or creamy as a traditional eye cream but is a great starter eye serum for anyone looking to upgrade their everyday routine.

Pro tip: store it in the fridge so it’s extra refreshing and rejuvenating.

Super Volcanic Clusters Pore Clearing Clay Peel Off Mask review

The third formulation of Innisfree’s Super Volcanic Clusters Pore Clearing Clay Mask is a peel-off version, making it most suitable for normal and oily skin. Those with dry skin may find it to be a bit too dehydrating and every-so-slightly harsh, which could lead to breakouts and strip the skin of its natural and necessary oils.

However, in comparison to most peel-off masks on the market, this one is exceedingly gentle. I’ve had some truly harrowing experiences ripping off peel-off masks in the past, and comparatively, this one is an absolute breeze to remove. Not only that, but it’s an excellent exfoliant and does a real number on clogged pores.

Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Serum review

Similarly to the eye serum, the Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Serum is a great starter for someone looking to add more steps to their skincare routine. It’s incredibly lightweight, making it ideal for people prone to breakouts as it won’t clog your pores or make your skin oily.

Since it is free of strong active ingredients that could make skin sensitive to sunlight, you can use it both before bed and during the day. It’s an easy addition to any beauty routine with quick visible benefits.

Cons to consider:

Innisfrees gentle formulas are certainly effective, but its lineup may not feel as powerful for those who are accustomed to using skincare products with high percentages of active ingredients.

Beauty devotees might feel that it is better suited for people who are just at the beginning of their skincare journey. That said, I personally find that every formulation of the Super Volcanic Clusters Pore Clearing Clay Mask is a must-have regardless of your skincare needs or experience level. They were definitely a standout for me.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for gentle, effective, and natural products at an accessible price point, then Innisfree is a great place to begin. It’s a solid brand for those starting out on their skincare journey or who want to bump up their old routine and add a few more steps without having to commit to pricey products or strong actives that could have adverse side effects. Those committed to a natural skincare routine will undoubtedly love this brand.