Innovation Is Empowering Taiwan’s Cyber Security Capabilities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 November 2018 – The rapid growing Asia Pacific cyber security market has so far been dominated by globally established players from the US and Israel. Taiwan, a country well-known for its strong foothold in the global semiconductor and hardware manufacturing sector has demonstrated its strength in delivering cutting edge innovation and cultivating its home-grown cyber security industry.





In the Global Competitiveness Report 2018 published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently, Taiwan is ranked fourth globally in terms of innovation capability, recognizing the strength of the country’s R&D capabilities. These technological advantages continue to increase the value of Taiwan’s cyber security industry, achieving US$1.26 billion in 2017 according to Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), and provide a fertile environment for future growth.





Meet up with Taiwan’s cyber security key vendors and startups





“Taiwan’s key strength of creating proprietary technology along with strong R&D capabilities has granted the country a competitive edge to capture growing cyber security’s demand in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Vivien Pua, Research Analyst, Cyber Security, Frost & Sullivan.





“The prioritization of technological innovation abilities and competence helps to keep pace with evolving cyber security needs, provides a significant economic opportunity for the cyber security industry,” she added.





Taiwan’s growing cyber security industry comprises of both well-established vendors and innovative startups. The longstanding vendors have extensive experiences in supporting leading large enterprises in the domestic market, and have demonstrated capabilities to support large-scale businesses. Security solutions from vendors like BOX Solutions, Cellopoint, CHANGING, CHT Security, GOTrust, Jrsys and Trustview are widely adopted by the government, financial and manufacturing sectors in Taiwan. Some vendors like FineArt and Openfind, for example, have taken the additional step of expanding their business footprint further afield to mature neighboring markets like Japan for more than 15 years.





Taiwan’s government is also making efforts to groom Taiwan’s cyber security industry, with an increasing number of R&D-intensive start-ups emerging. Some of these start-ups like ARCRAN, Authentrend, Datiphy, ECO-LUXURY, PIXIS and XCome are focused on tackling cyber security threats around the Internet of Things (IoT), traditional authentication methods, managing the growing BYOD trend and helping manage the increasing risk associated with critical business data assets.





Taiwan’s Success Showcases





The following customer stories showcase how Taiwanese vendors successfully create value to their key customers:





Datiphy: Cost-effective and scalable solution tackles insider threats to protect digital assets Financial institution leverages on Datiphy‘s platform to address internal threats coming from privileged users or compromised accounts. Independent auditing without merely relying on IT team provides continuous compliance and database activities monitoring; effectively manages possible data security issues associated with the key digital assets.





Openfind: Simple-to-use interface and rich management functions drive improved efficiencies to secure email system Openfind‘s mail solutions empower the government to centrally manage multiple departments’ mail systems as part of its data center consolidation project. The mail solutions provide greater ease-to-manage and stable performance, not only able to fulfil the government’s current needs, but also provide future-proof flexibility in the upcoming cloud adoption journey.





FineArt: Comprehensive security policy control results in improved ability to protect confidential information iMQ Technology Inc., a leading microcontroller (MCU) fabless design house recognizes the needs to mitigate and thwart the insider threat from potential intellectual property (IP) breaches. By enforcing flexible access controls and conducting regular system audits under a user-friendly management tool, FineArt‘s X-FORT data loss prevention solution could respond to various internal security threats and effectively prevent data leak.





Given Taiwan’s unique strengths and technological advantages over its Asia Pacific counterparts, the cyber security industry could potentially harness the significant economic opportunity arising from the growing demand for cyber security, not only at the national level but also at the regional level.





For more information about Taiwan’s cyber security solutions, please check the online catalogue.