Innovative Cantonese restaurant PLAY Dim Sum opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The stylish Hong Kong dim sum restaurant brings playful, photogenic dishes to the heart of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City’s most vibrant neighborhood

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 7 January 2020 – PLAY Dim Sum, an innovative new Hong Kong dim sum restaurant created and managed by Vietnam Cuisine Alternative Holdings Ltd, is celebrating its grand opening with a party this Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1. Set in the heart of this vibrant commercial and dining district, PLAY Dim Sum takes Cantonese cuisine to new heights with a winning combination of authentic flavors, playful ideas and masterful techniques.

To celebrate the opening, PLAY Dim Sum is delighted to offer a cash voucher of VND100,000 to each table when diners collectively spend over VDN1,200,000 at the restaurant between January 6 and March 31, 2020. Each table can get a maximum of two VDN100,000 vouchers. In addition, every customer will take home a coupon calendar filled with enticing monthly deals when they dine at the restaurant during the opening month of January.

Building on Cantonese traditions, PLAY Dim Sum’s chefs love to play with unconventional ingredients — such as Italian black truffle, balsamic vinegar and okra — and create unexpected flavor combinations. Offering updated takes on the classics, signature dishes like spicy beef shanks paired with frozen watermelon promises a delicious balance of fiery and cooling flavors; a two-bite, de-boned pork knuckle and okra ball comes packed with collagen; our lobster cheese puff features a flaky, buttery exterior (naturally colored with carrot juice) stuffed with juicy lobster and prawn meat; and our truffle mushroom buns topped with cocoa powder are prepared with exceptional ingredients and expert techniques.

PLAY Dim Sum also spoils little foodies with hand-crafted edible animal characters, such as our ‘3 Little Piggies‘ house-made barbeque pork buns; adorable ‘Quack like a Duck’ buns, made with shredded duck and house-made hoisin sauce; and too-cute sago pudding with bear-shaped cookies.









Stretching across three stories, the restaurant’s interior design is as refreshing and playful as the cuisine, featuring gracefully arching French windows, black-and-white tiled floors, lots of natural light and a warm, convivial vibe. On the ground floor, an open kitchen turns a spotlight on PLAY Dim Sum’s talented chefs who knead fresh dough into delicious dim sum art.

Upstairs, guests feel right at home in the spacious, light-filled main dining room while a large private room caters to corporate events, family gatherings and ‘just because’ celebrations. Ideal for District 1’s afterwork crowd, the airy third floor is home to a relaxed bar and cafe with versatile, comfy seating and a social ping pong table. Not only can guests unwind over cocktails and coffee — or a few games of table tennis — but this is also the perfect spot for brunch, lunch and afternoon tea.









PLAY Dim Sum

Address: 12-14 Thai Van Lung, Ward Ben Nghe, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm | 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Hotline: 088 865 9099

Email: booking@playdimsum.com

