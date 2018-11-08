Check out these inscriptions World War I soldiers scratched on underground caves as they hid from German bombing

caption Inscriptions by WWI soldier J.G. Gibb, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village’s church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. source Reuters

Neglected for decades, underground caves in a small village in France’s Somme valley contain a treasure trove of hundreds of engravings by World War I Canadian and British soldiers as they sought refuge from German assaults.

Most of the inscriptions date back to 1916, many from July of that year when the Battle of the Somme started.

Nearly 20,000 British soldiers were killed on the first day; by the battle’s end in mid-November, the two sides had together suffered over a million casualties.

War researchers say the engravings in the chalky rocks of Bouzincourt offer a powerful insight into the thoughts of those caught up in the Somme Offensive, one of the bloodiest battles in world history.

Check them out below.

The caves are only accessible by small spiral stairs in the Bouzincourt church seen below.

caption General view of the war memorial and the church which gives access to underground caves in the village of Bouzincourt, northern France July 13, 2015. source Reuters

Some 12 yards under the surface, the caves were used by locals as early as the 17th century to store food and shelter their families and livestock.

caption Jeffrey Gusky, a U.S. medic who for the past 20 years has gathered images for a photo project called “The Hidden World of WWI,” looks at inscriptions by WWI soldiers in the underground caves in Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. source Reuters

“They knew that they may be about to die,” Gusky told Reuters in 2015.

caption Inscriptions by WWI soldiers from Royal West Kent Regiment are seen on the rock wall in underground caves accessible by small spiral stairs in the village’s church at Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. source Reuters

“We all want to be known, we all want to feel like our lives matter,” Gusky said. “And so here on these walls we see them writing their last message to all of us, not knowing if anyone would ever see it.”

Many of the shapes carved out of the cave walls are designed specifically to allow a postcard to be inserted there, Gusky said.

caption Inscriptions by WWI Private David McAlpine, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen on the rock wall in the caves underneath Bouzincourt, northern France, July 13, 2015. source Reuters

Others are inscriptions of the name of a soldier, often followed by details of his injuries. Of the 829 names recorded in the caves, around 500 are of Canadian soldiers.

caption Inscriptions by WWI soldier Sergeant Harold Wakley are seen on the cave walls in July 2015. source Reuters

While others are crudely carved flags or hearts.

caption Inscriptions by WWI soldier J.G. Gibb, 2nd Highland Light Infantry, are seen in the underground caves. source Reuters

There are even relics not carved in the stone.