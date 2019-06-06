Insect milk ice cream exists, and it apparently tastes ‘really good’

caption Gourmet Grubb sells ice cream created with EntoMilk, a dairy alternative made from black soldier fly larvae. source Gourmet Grubb

South African-based startup Gourmet Grubb sells ice cream created with EntoMilk, a dairy alternative made from black soldier fly larvae.

The dessert is filled with protein, vitamins, and minerals and is more environmentally friendly to make than traditional ice cream, according to the company’s website.

Gourmet Grubb ice cream is far from the only insect-based food on the market, with everything from protein bars to corn chips available online.

Author of “Eat-a-Bug Cookbook” David George Gordon told INSIDER that the “‘oh, yuck’ factor” prevents many from embracing insects as a sustainable food source.

A South African-based startup Gourmet Grubb sells ice cream that’s made out of insect milk. Yes, you read that right.

The ice cream contains EntoMilk, a dairy alternative made from black soldier fly larvae. According to the company’s website, EntoMilk has much more protein than traditional cow’s milk, boasts ample amounts of iron, zinc, and calcium, and contains no carbs.

Gourmet Grubb ice cream is said to taste delicious, at least according to taste-testers from Business Insider South Africa

Of the five ice cream samples the testers tasted, Gourmet Grubb’s EntoMilk Cocoa flavor received the highest average rating with 7/10.

“It tastes really good, so if this is bug ice cream that’s great because it is yummy bug ice cream,” intern Jessica Fish said after tasting the ice cream.

caption Gourmet Grubb’s EntoMilk Cocoa ice cream received the highest average rating in Business Insider South Africa’s taste test. source Gourmet Grubb

According to the company’s website, Gourmet Grubb ice cream is currently only available in South Africa, but cofounder Leah Bessa says the brand has plans to expand worldwide.

“We have pretty big longer-term plans, to create a dairy alternative that can be used globally,” Bessa told Crush in late May. “The first steps are to create value-added products from the EntoMilk to demonstrate to people how it can be used. This will include products such as our ice cream, and soon-to-be cheese and yogurt options.”

Gourmet Grubb ice cream is far from the only edible insect-based product on the market

A German company called Bugfoundation produces hamburgers made from Buffalo worms, a bakery in Finland makes bread using ground flour from dried crickets, and a fair stand in Wisconsin called All Things Jerky serves ants on a stick. There are also bug-infused foods available online that range from protein bars to corn chips.

caption Harvesting black soldier fly larvae is said to require far less space and fewer resources than raising cattle for cow’s milk ice cream. source Gourmet Grubb

Making insect-based products is said to be much more sustainable and environmentally friendly than using traditional production methods

According to the company’s website, harvesting black soldier fly larvae requires far less space and fewer resources than raising cattle.

David George Gordon, the author of “Eat-a-Bug Cookbook” who has been dubbed “The Bug Chef,” echoed similar sentiments about the benefits of insect-infused foods.

“They are a really good deal nutritionally, but there are all of these other benefits [to eating insects] as well in terms of how wasteful it is to raise most of our conventional sources of protein,” Gordon told INSIDER.

“Cattle take 2,000 gallons of water to produce one pound of steak, and that’s abhorrent when you think about the growing population and how there is going to be increased demand for these resources,” he said. “Cattle are also the bad guys in producing green house gases, and insects would not have that same issue.”

caption Gordon’s “Sheesh! Kabobs” and “Orthopteran Orzo” recipes from “Eat-a-Bug Cookbook.” source David George Gordon/Ten Speed Press

Gordon told INSIDER that the “‘oh, yuck’ factor” prevents many people from embracing an otherwise great, environmentally-friendly food source.

“Eighty percent of the world’s culture’s eat insects and we’re in that 20% that thinks it’s weird,” Gordon said. “It’s still in its infancy as far as the industry goes and I think the biggest obstacle is […] our bias against insects.”

Representatives for Gourmet Grubb did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

