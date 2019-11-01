This abandoned Soviet submarine base is beneath 400 feet of rock and could withstand a nuclear blast. Take a look inside.

caption Hidden under a 400-feet-thick level of rock, the base is regarded as one of the world’s largest secret military objects. source Darmon Richter

Located in Balaklava, a small oceanside town in the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine, lies one of the most top-secret abandoned military bases in history.

Built in 1957, the base was used by the USSR as a site to repair and maintain the Soviet Black Sea Fleet, should the country need to attack the USA.

It was believed to be virtually indestructible and able to withstand a direct hit by a nuclear bomb of up to 100 kilotons, roughly five times the power of the bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima.

The Soviet-era submarine base was converted into a museum in 2003, allowing visitors to step inside its abandoned walls for the first time.

While all abandoned places have interesting histories, this deserted Soviet-era submarine base has quite the story to tell.

Hidden away from the public for decades, this top-secret military base was used to maintain and repair the Soviet Black Sea Fleet, an advanced military fleet of submarines ready for war at a moment’s notice during the Cold War.

After it was left abandoned at the end of the 20th century, its haunting hallways and dimly lit corridors remained empty. However, in 2003 the base was converted into the Balaklava Naval Museum, allowing visitors to step inside the abandoned building for the first time since the end of the war.

Here are 20 photos that show inside the abandoned secret Soviet submarine base.

Balaklava was selected as the location for the USSR’s naval military base because the area could not be seen from the open sea.

The top-secret base was built by the USSR as a site to repair and maintain the Soviet Black Sea Fleet.

In the 2000s, the base operated as a museum, allowing guests to step inside its abandoned walls.

Balaklava itself has functioned as an active military port for centuries, but the Crimean submarine base was not constructed until 1957, during the height of the Cold War.

The same year, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev challenged the USA to a “peaceful shooting match” after claiming the Soviet Union had missile superiority.

Under the orders of Joseph Stalin, the naval base was constructed to be ready for nuclear war at any moment.

It was also created to house a fleet of USSR submarines should the country wish to make a retaliatory nuclear strike against the USA.

The submarine base in Balaklava, known as Objekt 825, was built to be virtually indestructible.

Built under nearly 400 feet of rock, the base is regarded as one of the world’s largest secret military objects.

Each compartment of the high-security naval base was obstructed by large doors and steel gates and covered in a layer of concrete.

Sections of the base are connected by a nearly 2,000-feet-long deep-water canal.

Objekt 825 was reportedly able to withstand a direct hit by a nuclear bomb of up to 100 kilotons, roughly five times the power of the bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima.

In case of a nuclear attack, personnel had enough resources at the base to survive for 30 days.

The base was equipped with adequate ventilation, food, fuel supply, water, and electricity for the 1,500 military personnel at the base, as well as the inhabitants of Balaklava, should a nuclear attack occur.

The base housed repair shops, storehouses for torpedoes and other weapons, command posts, anti-nuclear shelters, and administrative offices for military personnel.

The submarine base, as well as the entire town of Balaklava, was under strict lock and key, and visitors needed extensive documentation in order to enter.

After the fall of the USSR, the base remained in operation for years until it was decommissioned.

In 1996, the very last Russian submarine was removed from Balaklava Bay.

After the base was abandoned, many people forgot about the eerie symbol of the militaristic USSR.

The submarine base officially opened to the public as the Balaklava Naval Museum Complex in the summer of 2003.

Visitors to Balaklava can now travel through the base’s dimly lit tunnels and view artifacts and memorabilia from the time of the submarine base’s operation, effectively stepping back in time to the days of the Cold War.

