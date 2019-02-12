‘Inside Edition’ confronted suspected subway fare evaders in New York and now people are dragging the video for unnecessarily accosting commuters

“Inside Edition” released an investigation into New York subway fare jumpers in which they confronted commuters who appeared to be doing so.

The reporter questioned commuters on why they were skipping out on paying, and the commuters questioned why they were being confronted in the first place.

As New York City increases fares, trains continue to be delayed, and construction abounds, many people on Twitter asked why the investigation was done at all.

“Inside Edition”‘s investigation into New York subway fare evaders backfired as viewers accused the program of unnecessarily accosting commuters.

In a video published earlier this month, “Inside Edition” reported that New York lost $215 million in revenue in 2018 because of people who skipped out on paying their subway fares.

The show’s chief investigative reporter, Lisa Guerrero, looked into why people avoided the fares by visiting subway stations and stopping people who were apparently leaping over turnstiles and walking through open doors.

Subway fare beaters are costing New York millions — so @InsideEdition decided to confront them. https://t.co/3rGTbAora3 pic.twitter.com/11kj8aRgbN — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) February 9, 2019

As New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) faces budget issues, fare increases, further delays, and an abundance of construction, many people on Twitter asked why “Inside Edition” decided to investigate fare jumpers in the first place.

[blinks] funny how this video mentions nothing about how the MTA has does nothing to make the trains more accessible to or affordable for disabled riders and working class families who depend on the subway to survive but literally cannot afford it but!! go off i guess!!! https://t.co/y3lfZ8eYFV — shanicka (@rizzlekicksz) February 12, 2019

Ok now run up on all the billionaire CEOs stealing money with that same energy https://t.co/7WbwAT8aJn — 🙁 (@MADHU_LIKA_) February 12, 2019

Congrats -You've publicly shamed people over $2.75! While you're here, I want to remind everyone that if you have an unlimited metrocard you should swipe people into the train station on your way out. It's legal and costs nothing to you. https://t.co/rRAjks0lAw — Imani (@MoiseNoise) February 12, 2019

Why don’t you grab your camera and investigate why Cuomo keeps hiking the subway fare even though the product continues to decline, thank you!!! https://t.co/7UZQhS1J8l — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) February 12, 2019

what kind of MTA News Network propaganda is this https://t.co/hDMuZ1KUfH — Annie Palmer (@annierpalmer) February 12, 2019

The real rats on the subway are the ones blowing up everyone's spot. https://t.co/dlIOSaBnqU — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 12, 2019

Mismanagement from the MTA has been a lot more detrimental to the budget than fare beaters. When will that report drop? https://t.co/hv1ERGQ6eb — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) February 12, 2019

Others applauded the commuters who asked Guerrero why she was confronted them:

I'm pouring my drink on your head if you approach me on a train platform with a camera and mic without prompting me first. https://t.co/W1k0XR9JJw — Babylon Chandan (@_haristotle) February 12, 2019

LMAO at 1:10: "You guys are not cops." This piece is gross but that moment is pretty amazing. https://t.co/WtB9iaamra — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 12, 2019

i love how no one is taking the bait on this horribly stupid lukewarm take bless new yorkers , f the MTA https://t.co/YIILoiHzBx — Y. Chang ???? (@YungiChang) February 12, 2019

About 4% of riders – or 208,000 people – ride the subway each day without paying, according to The New York Times.

Last November, the MTA warned of fare increases and further service cuts as it faced a looming budget crisis.

When asked about fare evaders, officials told The Times that some New Yorkers can’t afford the rising fares, while others might be protesting the delay-ridden system.

Another factor could be the Manhattan district attorney’s office’s decision not to prosecute people over fare evasion.

Fare jumpers now only face a fine up to $100 if they’re caught.