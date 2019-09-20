Inside fashion designer Misha Nonoo’s star-studded wedding, where guests include everyone from Meghan Markle to Ivanka Trump

caption Michael Hess and Misha Nonoo attend the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Misha Nonoo, a US-based fashion designer, married entrepreneur Michael Hess on Friday.

The couple wed at the Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, and welcomed a plethora of high-profile guests. Katy Perry, for example, attended alongside her fiancé Orlando Bloom. Ivanka Trump, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry were also in attendance.

From her wedding venue to her guests, here’s a glimpse inside the designer’s big day.

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo held her wedding in Italy.

caption Security positioned outside the Villa Aurelia for Misha Nonoo’s wedding. source Splash News

She married her now-husband, entrepreneur Michael Hess, at the Villa Aurelia in Rome.

According to the venue’s website, the villa is located on the Janiculum Hill and offers a “breathtaking view” of the city. It’s also reserved for high-profile guests, and is booked “on an absolutely exclusive basis.”

The designer was spotted by photographers at the start of her big day.

caption Misha Nonoo arrives at her wedding on Friday. source Remo Casilli/Reuters

Though her wedding dress has not yet been revealed, Nonoo was photographed riding a golf cart into her venue.

At the time, she was wearing a simple white shirt and had her hair tied into a bun.

While there isn’t yet a photo of her wearing her wedding dress, Nonoo told Insider that she designed her own gown.

“I am designing my own dress, [but] I don’t have any plans as of yet to get into bridal,” she previously told Insider’s Mikhaila Friel. “It’s been an incredible process. It’s been a very different experience, designing something for just one day. And you have ample opportunity to do whatever it is you would like with that dress.

“It’s good fun, but I definitely don’t have any plans to give up my day job.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are friends of the designer, showed up shortly after.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Misha Nonoo’s wedding. source Remo Casilli/Reuters

The Duke of Sussex appears to have worn a traditional black suit, while the Duchess of Sussex seemingly opted for a black dress with a sheer top.

The couple is rumored to have met after Nonoo introduced Harry and Markle to each other in 2016. Still, neither the couple nor Nonoo has confirmed such details.

Princess Beatrice of York was also in attendance.

caption Princess Beatrice arrives at Misha Nonoo’s wedding on Friday. source Yara Nardi/Reuters

She donned a sparkling outfit for the event, as well as a delicate headband.

Celebrity guests, like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, also made appearances.

caption Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at Misha Nonoo’s wedding in Rome, Italy. source Yara Nardi/Reuters

The couple wore contrasting outfits to the wedding: Perry chose an off-the-shoulder pink dress with white sunglasses, while Bloom opted for a traditional suit.

James Corden arrived looking dapper.

caption James Corden enters Misha Nonoo’s wedding in Rome, Italy, on Friday. source Yara Nardi/Reuters

He paired a simple tuxedo with black shades for the event.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner were on Nonoo’s guest list.

caption Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Misha Nonoo’s wedding. source Splash News

Trump arrived wearing a tan dress with a metallic belt. She also donned a matching cape around her neck and a curled hairstyle.

Kushner went for a more traditional look and wore a standard suit.