These are the most significant allegations in Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts’ unsealed memoir

caption Jeffrey Epstein. source Reuters

A memoir written by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims Virginia Giuffre, née Roberts, was unsealed Friday giving an unprecedented look at life inside of the underaged sex ring.

In the 139 page exposé, Giuffre describes how Ghislaine Maxwell found her at the age of 15 while working at President Trump’s Mar-a-Largo Resort. Maxwell invited her to audition for a masseuse role, then groomed her for sex work, according to Giuffre.

Giuffre also names several of the clients Epstein forced her to sleep with, including businessman Rick Hilton, and former senator George Mitchell.

A memoir written by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, née Roberts, was unsealed on Friday, revealing new accusations of manipulation and abuse by sex offender Epstein and his circle of powerful acquaintances – from Prince Andrew to former senator and Disney chairman George Mitchell.

The 139-page exposé is one of the exhibits in Giuffre’s lawsuit against Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell, which settled in May 2017. The memoir details Giuffre’s life as a teenager inside of Epstein’s alleged sex ring, where she said she was forced to have sex with Epstein and Maxwell on command, and to do the same with the men who she described as Epstein’s clients, all against a backdrop of expensive champagne, fancy gowns, and frequent trips on Epstein’s private jet.

Giuffre was just 15 when Maxwell spotted her working at President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort (page 22). Maxwell asked Giuffre to audition for a job as Epstein’s traveling masseuse. It was during that first massage that Epstein and Maxwell made their true intentions clear, according to the memoir.

Giuffre claimed she spent most of three years inside of Epstein’s sex ring, showing up whenever Epstein called, all the while growing increasingly depressed and addicted to drugs, but too financially dependent to leave Epstein until she met and married an Australian man soon after she turned 18.

These are the most significant allegations Giuffre made in her memoir about her life inside of Epstein’s sex ring.

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly played a key role in the abuse

Giuffre’s memoir was included in evidence as part of her since-settled lawsuit against Maxwell. Giuffre describes Maxwell as an integral part of Epstein’s sex ring, and describes her as actively recruiting and grooming underage girls to meet Epstein’s sexual needed. But Giuffre also alleges that Maxwell herself participated in sex acts (page 25), and played a key role in manipulating the girls.

She accuses Rick Hilton and Senator George Mitchell of having sex with a minor

Giuffre gives a first-hand account of the many rich and famous people who shared a social life with Epstein, including several men who she claims that Epstein forced her to have sex with when she was underage.

Those men include businessman Rick Hilton, the father of socialite Paris Hilton, (page 66), who Giuffre said offered to pay her triple what Epstein paid her to perform a similar role for him personally.

She also said Epstein made her have sex with Prince Andrew (page 75) including an act which involved a doll that resembled the prince. The prince was aware she was just 17, Giuffre said (page 77).

“This relates to proceedings in the United States, to which The Duke of York is not a party,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told INSIDER in an email. “Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.”

Giuffre said she was also forced to sleep with former senator and Disney chairman George Mitchell (page 71), as well as two academics. One is a Harvard professor whose first name is Stephen (page 59). His last name was published in the memoir but redacted from the files. The second she describes as a “Nobel Prize-winning scientist,” whose name she also does not remember (page 71).

“The allegation contained in the released documents is false,” Mitchell said in a statement. “I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre. In my contacts with Mr. Epstein I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact.”

In addition, Giuffre said that marine activist Alexandra Cousteau (page 68), the granddaughter of explorer Jacques Cousteau, had sex with her at Epstein’s insistence, noting that Epstein made large donations to charities related to Cousteau’s causes.

Representatives for Hilton and Cousteau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Glenn Dubin is also named

caption Glenn Dubin and his wife Eva Andersson-Dubin. source Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Giuffre also gives new color to the relationship between Highbridge Capital co-founder Glenn Dubin and his wife, Eva Andersson Dubin, who have been friendly with the disgraced financier for decades (page 44).

In the memoir, Giuffre claims that Glenn had sex with her at the end of a massage after she was instructed by Epstein to meet the Dubins at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach. Before she met with Glenn, she gave a pregnant Eva a brief massage which involved fondling her breasts, then swollen from the pregnancy. Once Eva had fallen asleep. Giuffre said she went to another room to give Glenn an hours-long massage that ended in intercourse.

“Glenn and Eva Dubin are outraged by the allegations in the unsealed court records, which are demonstrably false and defamatory,” a spokesperson told INSIDER. “The Dubins have flight records and other evidence that definitively disprove that any such events occurred.”

Celebrities were everywhere

Giuffre was also an eye-witness to many guests passing through Epstein’s social orbit, including then-presidential candidate Al Gore and President Bill Clinton. Giuffre describes Gore as dedicated to his wife (page 109), but didn’t say the same for Clinton. Though she didn’t have a sexual relationship with Clinton, Giuffre said she saw him with two young women while on Epstein’s island (page 110).

A representative for the Clinton Foundation did not immediately respond to a request or comment.

The memoir also includes a detailed account of a foot massage she gave to “The Simpson’s” producer Matt Groening (page 52). Groening was a pleasure to meet by Giuffre’s account, aside from his grotesque feet.

“I never turned down a client but when I saw the shape of his feet, I nearly threw up at the thought of having to touch them. He had yellow crusty toenails that even someone with a chainsaw would’ve had trouble cutting through and then there was the fluffy balls of leftover pieces of sock wedged between the crevices of his sweaty toes…” she wrote.

Epstein wanted Giuffre’s baby

Though by Giuffre’s account, Epstein normally treated her like a “dog on a leash,” (page 113) that briefly changed once Epstein decided he wanted Giuffre to have his child.

After a day of snorkeling in the Caribbean, Epstein told Giuffre that she had made “a name” for herself among the friends he had introduced her to and that he “could think of nobody else” he would “rather have a child than with than” her (page 114).

Maxwell went on to describe the conditions of the arrangement. Giuffre would have nannies around the clock, a mansion paid for her in either Palm Beach or New York, and a hefty monthly allowance. However, her servitude would continue. She would have to travel with the child to Jeffrey whenever he asked, and she would have to sign a contract that said she was not monogamous with Jeffrey and that Jeffrey would have custody if the two had a falling out (page 115).

Epstein openly bribed local police

According to Giuffre, Epstein used his connection with the Palm Beach County Police Department to get her out of trouble with the police.

Giuffre says she was blamed when her boyfriend TJ stole a tip jar from the restaurant where she worked after taking a break from sex work. She soon returned to Epstein, who told her he regularly donated $100,000 to the PBCP and that he could take care of the charges the restaurant filed against her (page 87).

On Saturday, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. Prosecutors say the investigation into Epstein and his alleged sex trafficking ring will continue.