Laurene Powell Jobs just bought a stunning $16.5 million dollar San Francisco home with some of the best views of the city — take a look inside

Laurene Powell Jobs has a new addition to her collection of San Francisco Bay Area homes.
According to The Mercury News, Powell Jobs, who was married to the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, purchased a stunning house in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood for $16.5 million.
The 6,000-square foot charmer boasts a contemporary design, lush outdoor space and breathtaking views of the city.
Take a look inside the 54-year-old’s newly-acquired abode.
The blue four-story home at 807 Francisco St now belongs to Powell Jobs.
The home is situated in San Francisco’s Russian Hill, where the median real estate price is about $2.5 million. That’s $14 million below what Powell Jobs paid.
Source: Redfin
The home’s original listing price was set at $16.9 million, meaning Powell Jobs got a deal albeit a $400,000 one. Still, by San Francisco standards, that’s pretty good.
The 6,180-square-foot home boasts six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.
That square footage includes a family room, a recreation room, a study, a dining room, a kitchen, a laundry room and a wine cellar.
The family room includes a gas burning fireplace.
The kitchen and the family room occupy a large, open space on the same level.
The backyard is hedged with lush greenery landscaped to perfection.
An observation terrace extends off of the home’s Master Suite…
…which also includes an inviting marble tub.
Not a bad way to end your day.
One of the bedrooms is fixed up as a kid’s room but, as Powell Jobs’ kids are all in their twenties, will likely see some renovations to accommodate older guests.
The home’s bay windows will afford its occupants panoramic views of the city, including sights of downtown San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Source: Redfin
This makes Powell Jobs’ fourth home in the Bay Area. She owns properties in Los Altos, Woodside and Palo Alto, where her company Emerson Collective is based.
Source: The Mercury News
This is, however, Powell Jobs’ closest home to the heart of San Francisco meaning she’ll be closer to the new west coast bureau for The Atlantic, the magazine in which Powell Jobs owns a majority stake.
Source: Business Insider
Whatever the reason for purchasing the home, Powell Jobs sits comfortably as the sixth wealthiest woman in the world with a net worth of $20.7 billion. Who wouldn’t jump at views like this if they could?
Source: Business Insider