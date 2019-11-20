Money, murder, and mystery on London’s derelict ‘Billionaires Row’

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Some are bright and gleaming, bustling palaces for celebrities and the 1%. Others are derelict hulks, falling apart while somehow maintaining enormous valuations in London’s swollen luxury property market.

The street is also a monument to the avoidance of tax. Most houses on it have a tax-efficient ownership structure that epitomizes what many say is an unjust system shielding the wealthiest from contributing their fair share.

By the 1930s, the first handful of mansions on the street were already known as “Millionaires Row.”

Hollywood star Gracie Fields and sugar magnate William Lyle were amongst its early residents. After World War II, the overthrown king of Greece, Constantine II (Prince William’s godfather) bought property there.

The road quickly gained a reputation for excess. Iranian royals fleeing the fall of the Shah have lived there. The Sultan of Brunei owned a house. Saudi Arabian princes, swollen with oil riches, followed. Elton John once sang about the place.

Today, 60% of the homes on the street are owned by hard-to-scrutinize shell corporations registered in foreign tax havens like the Bahamas, Panama, and the British Virgin Islands, research by Insider has found.

The homes are magnets for those keen to stash large amounts of money where it might produce a reasonable return, while avoiding scrutiny.

The result is a bizarre situation that can be observed while walking down The Bishops Avenue. The city’s poshest neighbourhood is also sometimes its shabbiest. It’s a street where many homes, bought at exorbitant prices, stand completely empty, and in some cases are falling apart.

The Towers, the street’s largest single property, has been uninhabited for years, save for passing groups of squatters. Wildlife freely enters through its empty window frames and crumbling masonry.

Counter-intuitive though it may seem, a crumbling house like this is no problem for the owners who invest in it. The real value, experts told Insider, is tied up in the land rather than the buildings on it.

Unlike regular buyers of houses, owners of the shell corporations which own most of The Bishops Avenue can buy and sell without having to pay heavy taxes to the UK government.

Sellers ordinarily have to pay a 28% tax on any profit they make, which can easily spiral into the millions of pounds.

And most buyers have to contend with UK Stamp Duty Land Tax, which is charged at an escalating rate of up to 12% on the value of properties worth more than £1.5 million ($1.9 million).

But by transacting in shares of an offshore shell company, the tax due on either side of the sale is zero. For example, someone buying a $26 million mansion would normally pay the government some $3 million in stamp duty.

By buying $26 million of shares in the shell company, no stamp duty is paid whatsoever.

Many of the street’s residents avoid attracting attention. “One gentleman from Russia never leaves The Bishops Avenue. He won’t even go around the corner,” a local property agent told us.

Ava Lee, a senior anti-corruption campaigner at the NGO Global Witness, told Insider: “If you are an oligarch and you want to bring a load of money acquired illegally, [offshore companies] are a really tried and tested, very easy, way of doing this.” Global Witness has identified close to 90,000 homes owned this way in England and Wales.

Robert Palmer, head of Tax Justice UK, told Insider the issue is “a sense of fairness.”

“Most people have to pay their taxes – most people can’t slash their tax bills. It feels deeply unfair when people don’t pay their taxes.”