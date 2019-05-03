Take a look inside Mark Zuckerberg’s secret $22 million Lake Tahoe estate

source olivlux.com

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg secretly purchased two adjacent properties on Lake Tahoe, a popular vacation destination for Bay Area residents, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday.

One of the properties, dubbed the Carousel Estate, features 8 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and sits on 3.5 acres. The other property, the Brushwood Estate, sits on a 6 acre lot and dates back to the 1920s.

Together, the two properties give Facebook’s 34-year-old CEO a scenic and exclusive mountain getaway with 600 feet of private waterfront that accommodate 50-foot yachts and plenty of friends.

Below is a look inside the $22 million Carousel Estate, which comprises half of Mark Zuckerberg’s newly-purchased Lake Tahoe compound.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a new spot to hang out this summer.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday, the 34-year-old billionaire recently purchased two adjacent properties on Lake Tahoe, a popular vacation destination for Bay Area residents.

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg spent about $59 million to secretly buy two adjacent private waterfront estates in Lake Tahoe last winter

To keep the deals out of the public eye, Zuckerberg purchased the homes – which totaled around $59 million – through a limited-liability company and high-end wealth manager, according to The Journal.

The deals also reportedly involved nondisclosure agreements, including one that required listing photos of the homes be taken off the internet. Business Insider, however, was able to uncover a promotional video for one of the properties that remains online today.

The home – dubbed “The Carousel Estate” – is located on Lake Tahoe’s west shore and was purchased by Zuckerberg for $22 million last December.

Take a look inside Mark Zuckerberg’s recent Lake Tahoe purchase:

The Carousel Estate sits on 3.5 acres in Lake Tahoe’s west shore outside Tahoe City.

Promo materials for the property say it “exudes ‘Old Tahoe’ ambiance.”

source Oliverlux.com

The property includes 200 feet of private waterfront on Lake Tahoe — and, a relaxing hammock for Mark and his wife Priscilla to enjoy.

The “marina style” pier can accommodate yachts that are 50+ feet. There’s also additional slips and buoys, in case friends cruising nearby want to dock up at the Zuckerbergs’.

The outdoor patio overlooking the lake is the perfect place to grill out.

And as we know, Zuckerberg is a big fan of bar-b-que and smoking meats.

The main section of the house has a large living room with high ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace — a nice place to lounge after a long day at the lake or in the winter, after skiing on the nearby slopes.

Zuckerberg’s newest digs has no shortage of bedrooms. There are 8 in total, as well as 9.5 bathrooms.

The bedrooms have rustic charm to them.

Additional bedrooms for guests are bountiful.

The large kitchen is ideal for cooking up casual, family meals.

The Carousel Estate is separated into three living quarters, but connected by “breezeways” and all under one roof.

There’s also a separate, caretaker’s home on the property, which has three bedrooms and one bathroom.