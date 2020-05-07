Take a look inside some of the lavish mansions in the French Riviera enclave where homes cost $13 million and the ultrawealthy residents have access to private coronavirus testing

- source
- Christie’s International Real Estate
- Les Parcs de Saint-Tropez is a 270-acre gated community in the French Riviera known for its multimillionaire-dollar residences and billionaire residents.
- Last month, the community came into the spotlight when a local newspaper reported that the president of the Les Parcs association had set up a private coronavirus testing site for residents.
- The news sparked outrage among locals living outside the compound as testing was then scarce in hospitals throughout France.
- Les Parcs residents include Bernard Arnault, the third-richest person in the world, and Mohamed al-Fayed, owner of the Ritz Paris.
- Here’s a peek inside some of the multimillion-dollar properties currently for sale in Les Parcs de Saint-Tropez.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Les Parcs de Saint-Tropez, a gated residential community in the French Riviera, made headlines in April following a report that its president set up a coronavirus testing site for residents before tests were widely available in hospitals.
Source: Business Insider, The Telegraph
Les Parcs is located a short distance from the downtown center of Saint-Tropez, a popular jet-set destination since the 1950s.
Source: Business Insider, OpenStreetMap
Sparkling blue waters and provincial charm are just some of the reasons why the global elite flock to Saint-Tropez — and they’ll pay a pretty penny to live there.
Source: Business Insider
The average value of a Les Parcs home is nearly $13 million, Henry Samuel reported for The Telegraph. Here’s a look at a few properties in the compound that are currently for sale.
Source: Business Insider, The Telegraph
This seven-bedroom, six-bath property faces west toward the Bay of Saint-Tropez and is on the market for $10.7 million.
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
The 3,397-square-foot home has plenty of space for lounging …
- source
- Christie’s International Real Estate
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
… and its terrace looks out over a highly manicured garden toward the ocean.
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
The views from the pool aren’t shabby either.
- source
- Christie’s International Real Estate
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
An apartment inside nearby Château Borelli, listed at $10.8 million, comes with a pool and a tower.
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
The 2,368-square-foot, four-bedroom home has minimalistic interiors …
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
… and castle-like exteriors.
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
The tower offers sweeping views of the property’s landscaped garden and pool as well as the sailboat-dotted bay in the distance.
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
This property is listed as “price upon request.”
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
The 12-bedroom, nine-bathroom home spans 6,458 square feet and comes with a caretaker’s house.
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
Christie’s International Real Estate calls it “one of the most outstanding properties situated in Les Parcs de Saint-Tropez.”
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
Ocean views abound …
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
… and lush gardens offer total privacy from the nearby shoreline.
Source: Christie’s International Real Estate
France has been on lockdown since March 16 and will begin lifting restrictions next week. Beginning Monday, businesses, including real-estate agencies, will be able to reopen.
Source: Business Insider