Nike positions itself as a ‘woke’ apparel maker that champions progressive values. But the company’s history exposes a darker reality.

Nike has long positioned itself as a “woke” apparel company, a champion of progressive values that backed social-justice heroes like Colin Kaepernick. But the company’s history exposes a darker reality.

To spur a new generation of long-distance running in the U.S., Nike hired marathon champion Alberto Salazar to run the so-called Oregon Project. But the program would become mired by allegations of abuse and doping.

More recently, Nike, has come under fire after allegations of sexual harassment at the company surfaced, along with harsh criticism of its labor practices.

Business Insider talked to Nike insiders, who revealed how the company’s obsession with its image has masked claims of sexism, cheating and abuse.