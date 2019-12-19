Inside Swarovski Crystal Worlds, a dreamlike attraction nestled among the Austrian mountains that features a carousel made of 15 million Swarovski crystals

caption The Giant at entrance to Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens. source Marek Śliwecki/Wikimedia Commons

Opened in 1995 to honor the 100th anniversary of its iconic namesake brand, Swarovski Crystal Worlds has quickly become one of Austria’s most visited attractions. The attraction is very much a “world” of crystals; spanning nearly 18 acres, it comprises a crystal garden, an ice passage, mirrored-art installations, and now, its newest addition: a carousel made with 15 million Swarovski crystals.

Throughout the year, Swarovski Crystal Worlds hosts various cultural events, including a music festival and a yoga retreat. In the center of it all stands a tree made with 150,000 Swarovski crystals, codesigned by late designer Alexander McQueen.

According to the website, adult tickets cost €19 (about $20), while tickets for children between 6 and 14 years of age are €7.50 (or roughly $8).

Keep reading to see inside this unique tourist attraction.

Opened in 1995, Swarovski Kristallwelten (translated SwarovskiCrystal Worlds) is an attraction dedicated to the art and beauty of crystals.

source Courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

The attraction is home to numerous art exhibits and installations, including one by the late designer, Alexander McQueen.

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Within what is known as the “Chamber of Wonders,” internationally renowned artists, designers, and architects exhibit their own crystal artwork. Pictured below is FAMOS, in which four architectural landmarks are reinterpreted using crystals.

source courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

FAMOS was designed by Russian art duo Blue Noses, known for their idiosyncratic performances.

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

The Crystal Bar is located within the Swarovski Crystal Worlds’ store. It is one of many culinary offerings at the attraction, which also includes a restaurant that serves in-house desserts and seasonal cuisine.

source Courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Pictured below is Studio Job Wunderkammerm, one of the many art installations within Crystal World. Designed by duo Studio Job, this piece mimics a fairground with its vibrant colors and composition.

source courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

The chaos in its movement and composition are said by the designers to give “slight allusions to modern society.”

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

The Crystal Cloud is located over the black Mirror Pool and changes color depending on the weather. Created by Andy Cao and Xavier Perrot, The Crystal Cloud installation consists of nearly 800,000 hand-mounted Swarovski crystals and 2,000 crystal fireflies.

source Courtesy Swarovski Kristallwelten

The Crystal Cloud is the largest artwork of its kind in the world, according to the site.

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Also over the black Mirror Pool is the sculpture “Leviathan” by Thomas Feuerstein. It was constructed with over 10,000 crystals and references both the Biblical sea monster of the same name and the book written by Thomas Hobbes in 1651.

source Courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Crystal Worlds also has a playtower and playground for children. The facade of the playtower consists of 160 unique crystalline facets.

source Courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

The Swarovski Kristallwelten Store sells jewelry exclusive to the attraction, as well as souvenir items specific to the area. The shopping center also has its own unique smell, created specifically for the shopping experience.

source Courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

According to Swarovski Crystal Worlds, the scent has a touch of “glamour and sensuality,” conveying “the essence of Swarovski Crystal Worlds.”

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Swarovski Crystal Worlds opened a carousel attraction earlier this year. Designed by Jamie Hayon, the carousel is made with 15 million Swarovski crystals and took six months to create.

source Courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

In creating the carousel’s seats, Hayon took inspiration from folklore and fairy tales.

source Courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

“The Carousel provokes feelings of freedom and joy – it is an art piece in movement and a place where imagination starts,” Hayon said in a press statement. “I’m excited for people to be transported into this fairy tale. Swarovski has the ability to dream along with you – they are not afraid of a challenge and they are willing to go all the way to turn an idea into reality. To have this opportunity to create such a beautiful project that will be in Kristallwelten for years to come is an honor.”

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Swarovski Crystal Worlds is open daily from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., with extended hours until 9:00 p.m. during the winter months. Tickets for adults cost €19.00 (about $20), while tickets for children between the ages of 6 and 14 are €7.50 (about $8).

source Courtesy of Swarovski Kristallwelten

Source: Swarovski Crystal Worlds