New photos of New York City’s disaster hospital in the Javits Center reveal rows of make-shift hospital rooms

caption Members of the National Guard enter the Javits Center in New York City on March 27, 2020. source NurPhoto / Contributor/ Getty Images

With more than 23,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, new photos reveal rows of make-shift hospital rooms inside the disaster hospital being set up in the Javits Center. And they show just how dire the situation is becoming.

caption A row of make-shift hospital rooms. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Stringer/ Getty Images

Last weekend, in an effort to combat the growing number of coronavirus cases in the city, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York National Guard, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and Javits employees would be building a 1,000-bed facility in the center.

caption Members of the National Guard at the Javits Center. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Stringer/ Getty Images

The center, which is typically used to host large events and conferences, has been filled with long white curtains, medical equipment, and hospital beds. Soon, it will be a critical component in the city’s ongoing fight against the pandemic.

caption A make-shift hospital room inside the Javits Center. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Stringer/ Getty Images

Cuomo announced on Twitter that the center will fully open on Monday, March 30. As Business Insider reported, the building is broken up into four 250-bed sections, each about 40,000 square feet in size. There will be 320 Federal Emergency Management Agency workers assigned to each section.