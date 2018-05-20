Inside the world’s toughest sailing race, where crews endure chaotic seas and cramped quarters to sail around the world

caption The Volvo Ocean Race is one of the world’s toughest sailing races. source Brian Carlin/Volvo Ocean Race

Welcome to the Volvo Ocean Race, one of the toughest sailing races on the planet.

Held every three years, the nine-month, 40,000-mile race is a grueling test of will and ability for some of the world’s best sailors.

Along the way, the teams visit six continents, cross the equator, and experience temperatures ranging from below freezing to burning hot – all with as little gear as possible to keep weight down on the boats.

But the payoff is worth it, the competitors say.

“When you think about that sense of achievement when you get to another country, it’s incredible,” Brian Carlin, an onboard reporter that Volvo Ocean Race pays to sail with the competitors, told Business Insider. “It’s a pretty unique event and certainly very, very unique experience.”

The winner of the race is determined by a points system. Teams earn points by pulling into ports first, second, or third at the end of each of the race’s 11 legs. Double points get awarded for the most difficult legs, and the team with the fastest overall time receives bonus points. In the end, the group with the highest overall total wins a trophy.

Here’s what it’s like to sail thousands of miles through the open ocean with the fleet:

Only the toughest, most experienced sailors are capable of participating in the race. On the longest legs, competitors spend close to a month at sea, running the boat 24 hours a day.

caption Chris Nicholson works the waves on May 5, 2018. source Brian Carlin/Volvo Ocean Race

The boats are designed for speed — not comfort — so it can be a wet, bumpy ride when the weather isn’t cooperating. Each boat is 65 feet long and built to withstand punishing ocean conditions.

caption In Leg 7, boats sailed from Auckland, New Zealand to Itajai, Brazil. (March 30, 2018) source Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

“It’s an experience,” Carlin said. “It can be pretty bleak and if you’re on deck, you’re getting hosed by waves and the salt water gets into your skin and you get calluses and you get rashes and it’s… Yeah, it’s actually not that appealing when you, when you think about it.”

source Ugo Fonolla/Volvo Ocean Race

This year’s race started in Alicante, Spain in October 2017.

source Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

The fleet completes the journey in 11 parts. The sailors are currently getting some rest during their ninth stop. They’re in Newport, Rhode Island after 15 days at sea. At the end of the most recent leg, team MAPFRE was in the lead with 53 points.

source Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race

The 2017-2018 edition of the race is set apart by a new rule: it’s the first year that women must be included in each of the sailing teams.

caption Emily Nagel fights the elements on the way from Itajai, Brazil to Newport, Rhode Island on May 2, 2018. source Brian Carlin/Volvo Ocean Race

The event is highly competitive. The boats are often just minutes apart from each other at all times as they travel over 15,000 miles and spend weeks at sea.

caption Abby Ehler endures cold, difficult conditions after sailing around Cape Horn, March 30, 2018. source Yann Riou/Volvo Ocean Race

The boats can reach speeds of up to 25 knots, or almost 30 miles per hour, in prime sailing conditions. The vessels can also “surf” down large waves, breaking 30 knots.

caption In Leg 4, boats sailed from Melbourne, Australia to Hong Kong. source Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race

The ships can cover around 500 nautical miles in 24 hours in good sailing conditions if the crew is “sending it,” Carlin said.

source Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

On each boat, the 10 members of the crew have specific job functions.

caption Martine Grael is pictured during Leg 7, in which teams sailed from Auckland to Itajai, March 22, 2018. source James Blake/Volvo Ocean Race

The navigator’s job is to set the route to maximize optimal weather and wind conditions.

source Anna-Lena Elled / Team SCA / Vol

But the skipper, or captain, always makes the final decision, Carlin said.

caption Kyle Langford looks at the navigation station while Thomas Rouxel eats his diner. Condensation is visible on the ceiling. (March 21, 2018) source Yann Riou/Volvo Ocean Race

An onboard reporter like Carlin is assigned to each boat to document the trip for the Volvo Ocean Race organization. They live and sleep with the crew, but aren’t allowed to help sail in any way.

caption Peter Burling focuses on speed as he sails from Itajai to Newport, May 4, 2018. source Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race

The reporters train their pens and cameras on the sailors at all times — even when the team is grumpy and exhausted, Carlin said.

caption Competitors sail from Itajai to Newport on April 23, 2018. source Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race

Leg 7 of the race requires the sailors to round Chile’s infamous Cape Horn, a peninsula that has proven to be a graveyard for ships for hundreds of years. That’s where teams experience some of the most vicious weather.

source Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race

“It’s a pressure cooker environment where every sail change, every decision, every little movement on the boat counts for winning or losing,” Carlin said.

caption The sun sets during Leg 6. source Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

But that’s all part of the challenge. Many sailors see the race as a test of will between them and sea.

source Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race

Life on board the ship isn’t easy. The sailors bring minimal clothing — just what they need to stay warm in cold and wet conditions. All the food they eat is pre-packed and freeze-dried.

source Amory Ross / Team Alvimedica / V

There’s nothing resembling bedrooms or even traditional beds on the ships.

caption After his watch, Alex Gough seeks out food and sleep, March 20, 2018. source Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race

The sailors usually only sleep for 3 or 4 hours between shifts, Carlin said.

caption Ben Piggott sleeps during Leg 8 from Itajai to Newport, April 23, 2018. source Rich Edwards/Volvo Ocean Race

“I suppose the best way to describe it is sitting in a one-bedroom apartment with 10 people, a bucket for a toilet, your freeze-dried meal comes out of a bag, and then you go to sea for three weeks,” Carlin said. He added that most people just go to the bathroom off the back of the boat.

caption Sailors rest during Leg 4 from Melbourne, Australia to Hong Kong, January 6, 2018. source Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race

“It’s either freezing cold or super hot,” Carlin added. “There’s no windows you can open, the smells get pretty funky, and you’re always tired, and you haven’t slept that much.”

caption Racers encountered light winds and warm temperatures en route to Auckland, New Zealand during Leg 6. source Jeremie Lecaudey/Volvo Ocean Race

In the area near the equator, there’s not much wind, so the sailors get a lot of downtime to rest and do repairs on the ship. They refer to it “the doldrums.”

caption Brad Farrand clears seaweed from the rudders as his boat crosses the equator and encounter some Sargasso Seaweed on May 1, 2018. source Brian Carlin/Volvo Ocean Race

With little wind in that area, the boats can usually only travel around 60 miles in a day, a pace Carlin said can feel “pretty painful”.

source Sam Greenfield/Volvo Ocean Race

While life during the race is mostly grueling, the sailors still find time to have fun.

source Yann Riou/Volvo Ocean Race

One of the rituals that sailors practice when they cross the equator is a sacrifice to King Neptune, the god of the sea. Teams’ approaches differ, but the ceremony usually involves the skipper dressing up as Neptune and covering a rookie sailor — or other team member — in food, paint, or something else gross.

caption For sailors meeting King Neptune at the equator, respects are always paid on board. (January, 12, 2018) source Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race

As hard-core sailors, each competitor lives for the race’s sublime moments on the open ocean.

caption Emily Nagel awaits the equator crossing, April 30, 2018. source Brian Carlin/Volvo Ocean Race

But the Volvo Ocean race is a team sport. “You cannot be an individual on these teams,” Carlin said. “You’re not gonna survive, you won’t be accepted.”

caption It’s all smiles for Nick Dana, Tom Johnson, and Mark Towill — with the Doldrums drift-off a thing of the past, new winds carry the fleet north towards the equator, January 11, 2018. source Amory Ross/Volvo Ocean Race

“This is about being a team and working together and getting the best out of it,” Carlin said.

caption A sailor works on the boat’s sails at sea on April 28, 2018. source Brian Carlin/Volvo Ocean Race

The fleet leaves Newport on May 20 to cross the Atlantic towards Cardiff, Wales.