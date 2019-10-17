Inside Tulane’s Juggling Club, a baffling ‘secret society’ where just one member juggles

caption A single juggler spotted perfecting his craft. source Lydia Mattson

Universities and colleges all around the country are known for their secret societies. Tulane has its own sort of elusive secret group called The Benevolent Society for the Propagation of Assorted Tomfoolery and Other Sorts of Peculiar and Otherwise Absurd and Baffling Nonsense. Most student know it by its other name: “The Juggling Club.”

The Juggling Club grows its own crops and holds elections but past members say few if any, members actually juggle.

To figure out what’s actually happens inside of Tulane’s juggling club, Insider enlisted the help of one of its current members, Lydia Mattson.

Follow Mattson around as she walks you through a day at the juggling club.

The club has its own Ministers of Agriculture, Minstrelsy, Science, Siege Warfare, and Transportation, each with is own lyrical, and often dramatic stories. It maintains its own garden, hosts philosophy conventions, collects insects, and hosts “alley cat bicycle races.” Sometimes, they even juggle.

To find out what really goes on in this club, Insider enlisted the help of one of its members, Tulane sophomore Lydia Mattson. Mattson says she first heard about the club several years ago but was initially told it was nothing more than a gathering of stoners on a rooftop. After attending the club’s bi-weekly meetings, though, Mattson discovered something much different.

Continue scrolling below to follow Mattson on her brief journey through Tulane’s Juggling Club.

“When I first heard of the Juggling Club, I was warned by a hushed whisper that all they do is smoke weed on the top of the parking garage. Never would I have expected there to be so much hula hooping and so little weed.”

“Michael, one of my suitemates, is more of a part-time Juggler. As a nocturnal creature, he only comes out at night and hula hoops beneath a full moon. Thankfully, weekly club meetings are at 9 pm.”

“With the soothing music of The Last Shadow Puppets as background noise, Jugglers huddle within their hoop and giggle over discussion of Juggling matters, including the monthly Rumpus and the last time the cops kicked us off the parking garage.”

“A Juggling meeting isn’t complete without this bag of tricks. There’s no telling what you might find within, especially under the cover of nightfall (although it’s usually just juggling balls and other knickknacks).”

“Your token Juggler. There can only be one person that actually knows how to juggle at any given meeting — or two at the absolute most. Any more would break the simulation.”

“If you can’t juggle, you usually just throw random objects around and pretend you know how, instead.”

“The Juggling Club is the only place on Tulane’s campus where it is acceptable to get gross. But it’s not only a club for throwing objects. As suggested in the club manifesto, the Juggling Club ‘has its fingers in many pies,’ including gardening.”

The club is big into gardening and has two plots on campus. “Notice the enormous plantain tree, compost piles, and the elusive Juggling Shed,” Mattson. “Only the club’s minister of agriculture actually knows its contents.”

“These limes are under strict 24-hour surveillance by Jugglers. We recently experienced a plunder of our persimmons by a nasty thief, so we’re on high alert.”

“Sometimes I feel as though the more I find out about the Juggling Club, the less I actually know. Its secrets are only illuminated under the cover of night, existing within silhouettes. I find comfort in that.”