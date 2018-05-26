The Victoria’s Secret Angels are spending the week at a stunning private Beverly Hills mansion called ‘Villa Victoria’ — here’s what’s going down

By
Alison Millington, Business Insider US
-
The Victoria's Secret Angels are spending their week at Villa Victoria, a private Beverly Hills mansion.

caption
The Victoria’s Secret Angels are spending their week at Villa Victoria, a private Beverly Hills mansion.
source
Phillip Faraone / Getty

  • The Victoria’s Secret Angels are spending their week at Villa Victoria, a private Beverly Hills mansion.
  • The week has involved parties, yoga, spa treatments, and lots of rosé.
  • Celebrities and bloggers have dropped in throughout the week, while events have been hosted by the likes of VS models Sara Sampaio, Sadie Newman, Jasmine Tookes, and Martha Hunt.
  • Take a look inside the stunning villa.

The Victoria’s Secret Angels, the supermodels associated with the lingerie brand, visit some pretty incredible locations for photoshoots and events – and this past week has been no exception.

The Angels have been hanging out at what the brand has called its “private Beverly Hills hotspot” dubbed “Villa Victoria” – and it’s pretty stunning.

For starters, the villa’s grounds seem to be decked out with loads of flowers.

The video below shows the finishing touches being put on one of the flower displays.

Stunning build out for @victoriassecret #VillaVictoria with the queen @flowergirllosangeles

A post shared by Anthony Maslo (@theboywhocriedflowers) on

While details from the brand have been minimal, so far, the week at the mansion appears to have been made up of brunches, parties, yoga, and plenty of rosé, with bloggers, influencers, and friends of the models all making appearances.

VS models Sara Sampaio and Sadie Newman (pictured above) hosted an event called “Logo-A-Gogo” at the villa on Tuesday, which appears to have been a big party.

Here’s Sampaio mingling with guests.

When you meet a super model: act natural ???????? @sarasampaio #villavictoria

A post shared by Maria Cort (@mariacortt) on

The villa’s pool was decked out with pink lights…

Villa Victoria

source
Rich Polk / Getty

…and the “Bombshell” cocktails were also pink.

villa victoria

source
Rich Polk / Getty

“13 Reasons Why” star Ajiona Alexus was one of the celebrities who made an appearance.

Ajiona Alexus at Villa Victoria

source
Rich Polk / Getty

There was even a makeup room on site.

villa victoria

source
Rich Polk / Getty

Villa guests were treated to a “Spa Day” on Wednesday – click the arrows below to see the luxurious setup.

Spotted poolside today at #VillaVictoria: the new Bombshell Body collection. #SpaDay

A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on

They were dressed in white “Bombshell” robes and enjoyed poolside massages, facials, and manicures.

On Thursday, Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, founders of multi-million dollar fitness brand Tone It Up, hosted a “Slay Then Rosé” workout alongside VS model Jasmin Tookes.

It looked primarily yoga-based.

Villa Victoria

source
Tommaso Boddi / Getty

The morning also involved an impressive-looking brunch spread by the pool…

…Featuring plenty of rosé, of course.

Villa Victoria rose

source
Tommaso Boddi / Getty

The table was adorned with pink roses in keeping with the theme.

The evening brought a “Summer Soiree” hosted by VS Angel Martha Hunt.

Martha Hunt Villa Victoria

source
Phillip Faraone / Getty

The dinner table looked incredible…

Villa Victoria

source
Phillip Faraone / Getty

…and was certainly a hit on Instagram.

A dreamy night ahead….Summer Soirée #villavictoria

A post shared by brynnb (@brynnb) on

Personalised jean jackets were being made on site…

villa victoria

source
Phillip Faraone

…And the party looked pretty lively.

Villa Victoria

source
Phillip Faraone / Getty

Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher made an appearance at the villa on Thursday…

…Alongside a number of other celebrities, Instagram stars, and bloggers who appeared throughout the week.

There was certainly no shortage of photo backdrops…

After hours at #VillaVictoria. @victoriassecret

A post shared by Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) on

…Even inside the villa.