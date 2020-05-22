Jackie Kennedy’s childhood summer home just hit the market. Look inside the 125-year-old Hamptons property.

source Base image: Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty; Overlay: Art Rickerby/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images.

Wildmoor, the East Hampton property where Jackie Kennedy Onassis summered as a young girl, has hit the market for $7.5 million.

Onassis’ grandparents owned Wildmoor, and Onassis would travel with her parents to the home from their apartment on Park Avenue.

The six-bedroom home features a wraparound porch and colorful, tiled fireplaces. It’s also just a short walk to the beach.

The listing is represented by Paula Butler of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Here’s a look inside the summer Hamptons home of former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wildmoor, the East Hampton home where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent childhood summers, is on sale for $7.5 million.

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Clarke first reported the listing, which Paula Butler of Sotheby’s International Realty represents.

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Wall Street Journal

Wildmoor was built in 1895 and is located on a quiet residential street in East Hampton, New York, a short walk from the beach.

source Google Maps

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Onassis’ grandparents owned the home for decade and kept it for family use even after they moved to a larger Hamptons estate in 1925, Clarke reported. Onassis lived in Manhattan during the year and would spend summers at Wildmoor as a young girl.

caption Jacqueline Kennedy, age 4, with her mother, Janet Lee Bouvier, in East Hampton, August 1933. source Bettmann/Getty Images

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Wall Street Journal

In addition to its wraparound porch, the home has several distinctive features, like this light-filled breakfast nook …

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Wall Street Journal

… and nearby sun room.

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The sun room opens up to a pergola-covered terrace surrounded by greenery.

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The interior is dominated by wood paneling, from the main staircase …

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… to the dining room …

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… to the living room.

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The home also contains playful details, like this tiled fireplace …

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… and pink-and-green floral wallpaper.

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

It has six bedrooms …

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… and four bathrooms, one of which features this clawfoot bathtub.

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Abstract expressionist painter Adolph Gottlieb bought the property in 1960 so that he could be near the ocean, according to the listing.

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

His airy barn studio is still in the garden.

source Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty