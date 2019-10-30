The world’s skinniest skyscraper is almost completed. I toured its first luxury condo — take a look inside the NYC tower that’s 24 times taller than it is wide.

caption Slender skyscrapers are starting to dominate the skyline along Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row. source 111 West 57th Street

A bevy of super-tall, glossy skyscrapers is rising along New York City’s Billionaires’ Row, an area south of Central Park that’s home to some of the most expensive real estate in the city.

There’s Central Park Tower, which recently became the tallest residential building in the world. Then there’s 220 Central Park South, which broke real-estate records when billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin paid $238 million for a spread of condos. Both towers are expected to be finished sometime in 2020.

And now, nearing completion is 111 West 57th Street, which has the distinction of being the world’s most slender skyscraper. The 1,428-foot tower is 24 times taller than it is wide and has only one residence per floor.

The skinny skyscraper, which was developed by JDS Development Group, Property Markets Group, and Spruce Capital Partners, is expected to be completed in 2020.

Take a look inside the first finished condo at the world’s most slender skyscraper.

Steinway Tower, a super-tall, super-skinny tower at 111 West 57th Street in New York City, is the most slender tower in the world, according to the developers.

source 111 West 57th Street

The 1,428-foot tower is 24 times taller than it is wide.

According to New York’s Skyscraper Museum, a tower’s slenderness is based on the width of the base compared to the height of the building.

“A tower can be very tall, but not slender, and it can be slender without being very tall,” reads the museum’s website.

On a recent gloomy October morning, I took the train uptown to Steinway Tower.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The 91-story skyscraper is in an area called Billionaires’ Row, home to some of the city’s most expensive real estate. Billionaire buyers like Ken Griffin, Michael Dell, and Liu Yiqian have picked up multimillion-dollar condos in the glossy towers rising in the neighborhood.

111 West 57th Street sits atop the historic Steinway Hall, which was built by the piano company Steinway & Sons and opened in 1925.

While building the luxury skyscraper atop Steinway Hall, developers have also done a thorough restoration of the interior and exterior of the historic building.

The building is still a construction site, with scaffolding hiding most of the bottom of the tower from view.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The tower is expected to be completed sometime in 2020, but the developers held a special press event for a peek at the first finished condo in the building.

I stepped into the Steinway Hall rotunda, which was once part of the famed piano company’s showroom. A pianist was playing pieces by composers like Chopin, Brahms, and Rachmaninoff — on a Steinway, of course — next to a glowing model of the building.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

After some introductory remarks, coffee, and tiny quiches, we went up the elevators in small groups to the 43rd floor.

The first finished condo in Steinway Tower is a 4,500-square-foot, three-bedroom unit on the 43rd floor — about halfway up the building — with its own private elevator entrance.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

While it’s not currently for sale, a three-bedroom of the same size on the 44th floor is listed for $29.5 million.

The condo has about 4,500 square feet of living space. The open kitchen flows seamlessly into the living area.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Although I wasn’t able to get a photo of the living area without people in it, this is what the view of Central Park would look like on a sunny day.

source Peter Murdock

Thanks to its location almost directly at the center of the park’s southern border, 111 West 57th Street has symmetrical views of NYC’s most famous park.

The condo’s great room is more than 50 feet long.

During my visit, the view looked more like this.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was drizzly and foggy, and on the 43rd floor, we were basically in the clouds.

The dining area, which can comfortably fit 10 people, sits on the opposite end of the great room from the kitchen.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A door off the dining area opens up to a full wet bar.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The condo has three bedrooms, one of which was set up as a study.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom and there’s an additional powder room.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The interior design was done by New York-based Studio Sofield.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Each bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal city views.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A dressing hall leads toward the master suite.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

To the right is a walk-in dressing room …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and across from that is the marble-clad master bathroom, which features dual vanities and a walk-in rain shower.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A glossy, freestanding soaking tub is the focal point of the glamorous bathroom.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The master bedroom sits in the southeast corner of the building.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

When it’s finished, Steinway Tower will offer residents amenities that include a 24-hour doorman and concierge, an 82-foot swimming pool, and an expansive shared outdoor terrace.

The architect of 111 West 57th Street describes it as the “quintessential” New York City building, but I’m not sure I agree with that characterization.

source 111 West 57th Street

Gregg Pasquarelli, founder of SHoP Architects, which designed the building, said at the press preview that their goal was to create a building that was “uniquely New York and absolutely modern and forward-thinking, but has the DNA of the New York skyscraper embedded in it.”

“It’s the quintessential tower designed and built by New Yorkers,” Pasquarelli said.

The tower’s terracotta and bronze exterior does differentiate it from the sleek glassy surfaces of the other new skyscrapers on Billionaires’ Row.

But while the skyscraper’s facade and super-tall, super-skinny silhouette are certainly unusual, I can’t say that my tour of its first condo felt too different from another Billionaires’ Row apartment I’ve visited.

Earlier this year, I toured a full-floor residence at nearby 157 West 57th Street that was listed for $58.5 million and found that the standout feature was the view of the park. Steinway Tower has basically the same draw, only slightly more symmetrical – a fact the developers made sure to emphasize during the press event.

Pasquarelli says the building is “uniquely New York.” As a New Yorker, I have to say I’d rather live closer to the ground in a diverse neighborhood than 1,000 feet high in the clouds in Midtown, surrounded by the absent millionaires and billionaires that make up so many of the buyers on Billionaires’ Row.