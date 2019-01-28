INSIDER is hiring a paid writing intern for design

INSIDER is hiring a paid video writing intern to join our expanding video team.

The position involves working closely with video editors to craft amazing stories told through video on our social media platforms. Specifically, this intern will focus on the Design Insider social brand, one of many under Insider, Inc.

We’re looking to tell engaging stories that are both visually arresting and interesting to an audience that cares and knows about design topics.

Topics include:

Artists that are masters of their craft

Products and companies that are saving the environment

Visually engaging or transforming designs for architecture and furniture

Providing answers to questions we all have about the world we experience around us

Some examples:

What it takes to build a superyacht

A designer creates couture 3D printed hats

The position includes pitching story ideas, researching, and writing scripts to accompany the video.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, as well as on our website.

If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re a fit for INSIDER and detailing your interest in Art Insider content.