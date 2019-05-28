The Insider Inc. video team is hiring an associate producer who can make beautifully animated videos

Insider Inc. is hiring an associate producer who is a master of After Effects and can create beautifully animated videos. We are looking for someone who can come up with concepts for visualizing complex ideas. This producer should be able to put together simple animations on tight deadlines as well.

Mastery of Adobe After Effects and Premiere is a must. Character animation, Cinema 4D knowledge, and experience with data visualization is a plus. The producer will work closely with the Science Insider video team to produce stories with a wide, general audience reach. They will also occasionally work with other teams on projects that focus on everything from business to food, entertainment to tech, and all the rest.

Here’s a look at Insider Inc.’s growing animation catalog:

Never Eat The ‘Clean’ Part Of Moldy Bread

Why Cockroaches Are So Hard To Kill

World Is Running Out Of Sand – Why There’s Now A Black Market For It

This Incredible Animation Shows How Deep The Ocean Really Is

If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you should be a video producer at Insider Inc. Please also send a demo reel or samples from projects that you have worked on.

Insider Inc. offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

About us:

Insider Inc. is the publisher of INSIDER, Markets Insider, and 17 international editions of Business Insider, including the flagship NY-based US edition. The company pioneered a digital-native approach to news and information that is social and mobile at its core, for an ambitious and curious global audience that grew up with digital. The company launched in 2007, and in ten years, Business Insider has grown to become the most favorite business news brand in the world, when measured by reach. Insider Inc. reaches a global audience of several hundred million readers and viewers. The company also offers a subscription research service, Business Insider Intelligence (BII), that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis of digital topics. Every year the company hosts IGNITION, an influential media and technology conferences. Insider Inc. is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. We are always looking for talented, curious and motivated individuals to join our growing team.