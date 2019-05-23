source Getty Images

Insider Inc. is hiring an Associate Content Marketing Producer to join our Subscriptions team to craft digital marketing content for our subscriber acquisition and retention efforts.

As Associate Content Marketing Producer, you will help grow our subscription business by writing creative and engaging content. The role provides the opportunity to be immersed in marketing, research, and business journalism for our two core subscription products: Business Insider Intelligence and Business Insider Prime.

Business Insider Intelligence is Business Insider’s cutting-edge research service, delivering real-time insights on emerging trends, technologies, and transformations in the digital arena. Business Insider Prime is our premium subscription service, providing access to exclusive reporting from inside the companies and topics which matter the most to Business Insider’s audience.

Responsibilities:

Craft marketing articles on our public sites based on current events and content produced by our research team and news room.

Create content for email campaigns in support of acquisition and retention marketing efforts.

Continuously read and synthesize research/editorial output closely and become a subject matter expert.

You are…

A strategic thinker with excellent writing and analytical skills who excels in a fast-paced environment.

Extremely detail oriented and have the ability to create a high volume of top quality content.

A strong writer who can skillfully and seamlessly switch tones when targeting the different audiences of our two subscription products.

SEO and Social Media aware with the skill to optimize content creation via story planning, keyword selection, link-building, and other activities. Incredibly organized, self-motivated, resourceful, and able to collaborate with other writers on the content team.

Other skills required for the job:

1-3 years of experience in reporting and/or writing

Proven experience developing and executing online content marketing, content marketing campaigns, and/or articles covering tech, finance, or business.

Background in journalism or writing with proven ability to create a high volume of promotional content on a daily basis.

Demonstrated ability to communicate to all internal/external stakeholders.

We offer a great work environment and excellent benefits with a collaborative team that has a lot of fun. If you’re interested, please apply here and tell us why you think you’re a fit for the role and share 1-2 writing samples.