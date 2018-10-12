APPLY NOW: Insider Inc. is hiring an editorial operations intern

Insider Inc. is hiring an editorial operations intern to help keep the Business Insider and INSIDER newsrooms organized.

We’re looking for someone who is an excellent communicator, has impeccable organizational skills, and is curious about how a digital newsroom operates.

Some responsibilities will include:

Posting jobs on our site and other job boards

Onboarding new hires and helping them settle in their first week

Sending reminders about skill-building seminars and series across the newsroom

Other admin tasks such as taking notes for meetings

The ideal candidate is someone who loves scheduling and keeps a detailed calendar. This person should be familiar with Gmail and proper email etiquette, as well as the rest of the Google suite (calendar, drive, forms etc).

This is an internship role based in our office in the financial district in Manhattan. Interns are paid hourly, and can work up to 40 hours a week. A degree in communications or journalism is helpful, but not required.

Please APPLY HERE with your cover letter and resume. In the cover letter, let us know why this role at Insider excites you.

About us:

Insider Inc. is the publisher of INSIDER, Markets Insider, and 17 international editions of Business Insider, including the flagship NY-based US edition. The company pioneered a digital-native approach to news and information that is social and mobile at its core, for an ambitious and curious global audience that grew up with digital. The company launched in 2007, and in ten years, Business Insider has grown to become the most favorite business news brand in the world, when measured by reach. Insider Inc. reaches a global audience of several hundred million readers and viewers. The company also offers a subscription research service, Business Insider Intelligence (BII), that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis of digital topics. Every year the company hosts IGNITION, an influential media and technology conferences. Insider Inc. is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. We are always looking for talented, curious and motivated individuals to join our growing team.