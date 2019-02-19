Insider Inc. is hiring an Email Optimization Specialist

source Shutterstock

We’re hiring an Email Optimization Specialist to significantly build out our email marketing capabilities for our subscription products.

The Email Optimization Specialist will develop email campaigns for Insider Inc.’s two core subscription products; Business Insider Intelligence and BI PRIME. The subscriptions team at Insider Inc. is passionate about producing research products that help industry leaders transform their organizations using emerging digital technologies, along with premium business news in finance, markets, enterprise, and tech.

Job overview

The Email Optimization Specialist is someone who has a fountain of good ideas, moves fast, and loves to experiment, build, and iterate. It’s a role for someone with 4-6 years of email marketing experience, who is deeply curious about what compels people to take action and who has the technical and data chops to test their theories, build a strategy, and drive results.

As Email Optimization Specialist, you’ll be responsible for developing our email marketing strategy, driving subscriptions and engagement through email campaigns. Your professional focus includes running email marketing campaigns end-to-end, managing email databases and creating newsletters.To do this, the Email Optimization Specialist will collaborate with stakeholders across the company.

Responsibilities:

Meet aggressive free and paid subscription signup goals to support individual / consumer business, as well as qualification and lead generation for enterprise business. Iterate quickly, generate new ideas, and double-down on winners.

Optimize and execute email. Develop and execute email campaigns to meet engagement, lead generation, and conversion goals. Optimize email campaigns and engagement. Delight our readers and subscribers.

Develop a friction-free email experience. Dive into audience data to make campaigns even better and remove sources of friction from the reader experience

Stay up to date on the newest digital tools and tactics in digital marketing.

Qualifications:

4+ years in email marketing with a record of achieving goals

Goal-oriented, data-driven, and errs on the side of action

Excellent technical implementation skills in HTML, email CRM platforms, etc.

Familiarity with Sailthru or a similar product

Technical expertise in digital analytics tools (Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, ComScore etc.)

Ability to closely manage timelines on concurrent campaigns supporting diverse business goals

Up-to-date on industry developments and competitors

If this sounds like a great job for you, please apply online and include a cover letter highlighting why you’d be a good fit for the role