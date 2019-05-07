source Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

Insider Inc. is hiring an HTML/Web Producer to join our Subscriptions team and build email and web assets that support our subscriber acquisition and retention efforts.

The HTML/Web Producer is responsible for coding Business Insider’s email creative and other email-related assets including landing pages, customer data segmentation, and dynamic content. As HTML/Web Producer, you will be part of a team that develops and codes email campaigns, tests on multiple internet platforms, and troubleshoots deployment issues. The assets you create will be used in marketing campaigns for our core subscription products: Business Insider Intelligence, Business Insider Prime, and free editorial newsletters.

Business Insider Intelligence is Business Insider’s cutting-edge research service, delivering real-time insights on emerging trends, technologies, and transformations in the digital arena. Business Insider Prime is our premium subscription service, providing access to exclusive reporting from inside the companies and topics which matter the most to Business Insider’s audience.

Responsibilities:

Build responsive emails and web pages using HTML, CSS, and media queries.

Assist in producing and implementing web materials for online marketing campaigns.

Proactively provide ideas and solutions towards the improvement of the email process.

QA emails and web pages before production deployment.

Update and refresh new content on existing emails and web pages handling any change requests by providing quick and efficient solutions.

You are…

Passionate about HTML email development and stay up to speed on new cutting-edge technologies in the medium.

A highly organized multitasker who is able to work independently while consistently meeting deadlines.

A perfectionist about producing high quality code that will provide the ultimate user experience for recipients.

Other skills required for the job:

3+ years of email development and email service provider programming experience

Experience with Sailthru or similar email service provider product

Highly skilled in: HTML/5, CSS3, JavaScript, Responsive Design, Media Queries, Cross-Browser Development, and mobile design best practices.

Required knowledge in Adobe Photoshop/XD, Sketch, and Litmus (or comparable product).

If this sounds like a great job for you, please apply online and include a cover letter and portfolio of examples highlighting why you’d be a good fit for the role.