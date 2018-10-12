APPLY NOW: Insider Inc. is hiring an editorial recruiting manager

source Insider Inc.

Insider Inc. is hiring a Recruiting Manager to hire for positions for the Business Insider and INSIDER editorial teams (text and video). We’re looking for someone who is an excellent communicator, has impeccable organizational skills, and can find and recruit great talent.

Some responsibilities include:

Posting jobs on our site and other job boards

Sourcing great candidates

Scanning resumes, setting up interviews and edit tests

Shepherding candidates through the various stages of the interview process

Closing candidates and making offers

The ideal candidate is someone who loves meeting people, is an excellent judge of skill, character and cultural fit, quickly learns what makes a great Insider Inc. hire, and can source and close high quality candidates. A background in journalism is helpful but not necessary.

Please APPLY HERE with your cover letter and resume. In the cover letter, let us know why this role at Insider Inc. excites you.

About us:

Insider Inc. is the publisher of INSIDER, Markets Insider, and 17 international editions of Business Insider, including the flagship NY-based US edition. The company pioneered a digital-native approach to news and information that is social and mobile at its core, for an ambitious and curious global audience that grew up with digital. The company launched in 2007, and in ten years, Business Insider has grown to become the most favorite business news brand in the world, when measured by reach. Insider Inc. reaches a global audience of several hundred million readers and viewers. The company also offers a subscription research service, Business Insider Intelligence (BII), that provides in-depth insight, data, and analysis of digital topics. Every year the company hosts IGNITION, an influential media and technology conferences. Insider Inc. is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. We are always looking for talented, curious and motivated individuals to join our growing team.