Insider Inc. is partnering with Nielsen to more accurately measure its audience across platforms

source Getty Images

Insider Inc. is excited to announce its collaboration with Nielsen in helping more accurately measure the size of our audience across platforms.

Comprised of INSIDER and more than a dozen Business Insider editions around the globe, Insider Inc. prides itself on providing the kind of storytelling and journalism that our users crave, whenever and wherever they want it, on whatever platform. For instance, INSIDER routinely gets hundreds of millions of video views on Facebook. And Business Insider has a large and growing audience on YouTube.

But as we noted a couple of years ago, accurately measuring the size of our audience across the many platforms where our content appears has become increasingly challenging.

In the absence of a more complete audience picture, publishers have relied mostly on unique visitors (UVs) as the go-to metric to compare size. While this approach made sense when audiences primarily visited sites via their desktops, it falls woefully short when audiences consume content across multiple competing platforms. The growing prevalence of OTT video viewing only adds confusion to the picture. Insider TV is our platform-agnostic video platform that includes our first-ever OTT offering and is scheduled to launch in the Fall.

That’s why Nielsen’s Digital Content Ratings (DCR) is so helpful – and timely.

DCR is a more comprehensive measurement of audiences’ content consumption across digital devices and platforms and helps us get closer than ever to more accurately capture the full scope of our audience.

source Insider Inc.

According to Nielsen, Insider Inc.’s audience is significantly larger than was revealed by other audience measurement tools. In fact, our June monthly US audience hit 115 million users. And we’re especially pleased to be among the top five biggest media properties when looking at tagged daily and monthly video views.

Each day, we reach an average of 21 million US-based viewers, which includes nearly half of all US-based millennial men and two-thirds of all millennial American women.

caption Business Insider by Unique Daily Reach — June 15 – July 15, 2018 source Source: Nielsen, Digital Content Ratings, Daily data: 6/15/2018 – 7/15/2018; Monthly – Tagged, Unique Audience: Business Insider; Video + Text, Combined video type, P13+; Includes owned as well as distributed content.

Insider Inc. has more than 3 billion video views each month[1], making it one of the world’s leading producers of video content. Video is one key reason why we’ve been able to attract such a large audience across platforms. INSIDER this year launched two new Facebook Watch series – Bonkers Closets and Travel Dares – and now has about a dozen shows on the platform. In just the last week alone (July 9 – July 15)[2], an episode of Bonkers Closets: “America’s Biggest Closet, Houston” reached 6.8 million unique viewers in the US alone.

caption Business Insider Unique Audience by Demographic — June 2018 source SOURCE: Nielsen, Digital Content Ratings, Brand: Business Insider; June 2018: 06/01/2018 – 06/30/18; Monthly – Tagged Computer & Mobile, UA, Video + Text, Combined video type; Includes owned as well as distributed content.

We look forward to collaborating with Nielsen as we continue to offer advertisers a unique way to buy today’s highly desirable digital-native audience at scale – publishers’ “holy grail” – while ensuring our partners’ ads appear in a brand-friendly environment.

As our Chief Revenue Officer, Pete Spande, said when we announced Insider TV: “Digital is the new primetime TV, and our goal is to be ready for the radical shift in how video ads will be purchased as well as consumed.”

[1] Source: Internal video viewership numbers from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, MSN, and site, June 2018.

[2] Source: Nielsen, Digital Content Ratings, Brand: Business Insider; Weekly data: July 9, 2018 – July 15, 2018; Monthly – Tagged Computer & Mobile, Unique Audience: Combined video type, P13+; includes owned as well as distributed content.