APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a senior producer for Business Insider Today

The most popular news show on Facebook, Business Insider Today, is looking for an ambitious journalist who is overflowing with ideas. This person has a strong mastery of storytelling and writing for video, and is excited at the prospect of inspiring and mentoring other producers.

The senior producer will be a major force in building the weekly editorial agenda, planning coverage, giving feedback on pitches and overseeing production of individual segments and episodes.

The ideal candidate has a sharp eye for a story. They should be able to quickly craft original angles on developing news stories based around strong visuals and original reporting. Business journalism experience is a plus, but the most important quality is enthusiasm for finding ways to fold highly visual, character driven, or quirky lifestyle pieces into a business show.

Most importantly, the Senior Producer will need to clearly communicate with producers, and support them through the reporting, production and scripting process.

Responsibilities include:

Managing a team of 5-7 producers.

Regularly coming up with segment and episode ideas, and helping producers execute on those ideas.

Overseeing episode rundowns, and weaving segments together into a unified show.

Being creative about sourcing visuals from wires, user generated content, eye-witness video, archival sources in addition to sending producers into the field.

Regularly giving robust, constructive feedback to help producers elevate their reporting and storytelling.

Ideal candidate requirements:

5+ years producing digital video journalism

Proven track record of compelling writing style, specifically for TV or video.

Experience working under high journalistic standards, and a passion for deep original reporting.

Enthusiasm for business news, with an eye for strong visuals.

If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you should be a senior producer on Business Insider Today. Please also send a demo reel or samples from projects that you have worked on. Insider Inc. offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.