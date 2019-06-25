APPLY NOW: INSIDER is hiring a full-time video producer in Los Angeles

- source
- Shutterstock
Insider Inc. is looking for a multi-faceted video producer in Los Angeles who can help us make smart, beautiful, and engaging videos across our many brands.
The role includes shooting and editing insightful videos across a range of subjects, including food, travel, entertainment, art, beauty, science, and more. These videos will appear on INSIDER’s social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
These videos will appear on INSIDER’s social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The role is perfect for someone who wants to produce, shoot, and edit videos like these:
The ideal candidate will have:
-
2+ years experience producing, shooting, and editing video in a digital newsroom
-
Proficiency with Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and Photoshop
-
The ability to work quickly and collaboratively with a small but fast-paced team
-
Expert skills using audio and digital video equipment (specifically Canon cameras)
-
Ability to execute scripts into videos that will be shared across platforms
-
Confidence in pitching ideas and a passion for video storytelling
-
A good understanding of YouTube and Facebook video
-
An understanding of and interest in developing successful videos into repeatable and compelling series for a YouTube audience
The position is full-time and based in our downtown Los Angeles office.
If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why we should hire you as a video producer.