Insider is hiring an associate video producer for tech

source Michelle Yan, Tech Insider

Tech Insider is looking for a full-time associate producer to make smart and beautiful videos about technology, innovation, and internet culture.

This person has a passion for tech and related news, gadgets, devices, and digital video. The role includes finding and pitching ideas, as well as researching, writing, and producing scripts. The producer will work with the tech video team to create and edit stories with a wide, general audience reach that can be published on YouTube, Facebook, Business Insider, and other platforms.

Ideal candidates will also be proficient video editors with experience in Adobe Premiere. Knowledge of After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Canon cameras is a plus. Candidates should be familiar with our existing videos and eager to contribute work in our style. If you’d be excited to produce videos about Why You Shouldn’t Get Excited About 5G and what it’s like to try $600 Smart Glasses For A Week, this could be the job for you. This is a full-time position based out of our New York City headquarters. Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. Insider Inc. is great journalism about what passionate people actually want to know. That’s everything from news to food, celebrity to science, politics to sports and all the rest. It’s smart. It’s fearless. It’s fun. We push the boundaries of digital storytelling. Our mission is to inform and inspire. APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re a fit for INSIDER and detailing your interest in tech and video.