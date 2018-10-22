INSIDER is hiring a video producing intern in its Los Angeles office

caption INSIDER’s LA team tells visual stories about food, travel, entertainment, beauty and more in the Southern California area. source Conner Blake

We are hiring a video producing and editing intern for INSIDER, a distributed publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The role includes finding and pitching ideas for INSIDER’s videos in the LA area, as well as producing, shooting, and editing scripts and videos. Recent examples include videos about a salad pizza and how movie makeup comes to life.

Candidates should know how to edit on Adobe Premiere and how to use Adobe After Effects and Photoshop, various types of audio and digital video equipment including Canon and Sony cameras, and how to shoot awesome video with their smartphones. We’re looking for ambitious reporters who can find and chase great stories, and relay them to our audience in a compelling way. A working knowledge of the Spanish language, both conversational and written, is a plus but not required. Our interns are an integral part of our team. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with video producers, social media editors, and other team members.

This internship position is at our satellite LA office in Hollywood. It starts in winter 2018 and runs for six months. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen to new music, and fight for what’s right – and they admire people who do the same. INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube , as well as on the web.

If this sounds like your dream job, apply here with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re a fit for INSIDER and detailing your interest.