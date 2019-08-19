Best Buy is offering $130 off this 55-inch Insignia Fire TV

source Insignia

The Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV is a great option for bargain-TV shoppers.

The device is $130 off its original price at Best Buy for a limited time.

You can buy it for $299.99, which is a great price for a 4K smart TV.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so act quickly if you’re interested.

Looking for a cheap TV? Best Buy is selling a 55-inch Insignia Fire TV for a sizable discount.

The Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV is one of the best-value Fire TVs you can get, according to reviewers. It comes with the same smart interface you’ll get from a Fire TV stick or Fire TV Cube, and an Alexa-powered voice remote.

You can access Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, NBC, YouTube, and other streaming services and browsers directly from the TV, with no streaming stick or box needed. The remote has specific buttons that are mapped to bring up these apps directly. You can also pair the TV with an Amazon Echo, and bring up the programs you want via voice commands to Alexa.

The Insignia TV is currently on sale for $299. You’ll also get a free 3rd-Gen Echo Dot ($49.99) and $30 off a subscription to the Sling TV and Starz streaming services. And if you need the TV installed, Best Buy is also offering $50 off professional installation. If you end up taking advantage of all these deals, the discounts really add up fast.