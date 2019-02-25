Insilico Medicine’s MolHack 2019, Global Online Hackathon Starts Feb 25　

The objective is the recruitment of talent with deep learning and biochemistry knowledge in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – February 25, 2019 – Insilco Medicine, one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the field of deep learning for drug discovery, will host MolHack 2019 in Taiwan, an online talent competition/hackathon from February 25th to March 31st. With a focus of “Deep Learning for Small Molecule Generation,” the event is expected to attract top teams in deep learning and biochemistry from around the world to participate. The top prize is a 15″ MacBook Pro, with second and third prizes of high-end NVIDIA GPUs. Additionally, the top 3 entrants in Taiwan will have the opportunity to join Insilico Medicine as a member of its R&D team.

MolHack 2019: Deep Learning Hackathon for Drug Discovery

Traditional drug discovery efforts take years or even decades to develop new pharmaceuticals. Insilico Medicine aims to dramatically shorten this time by applying deep learning techniques. The most important aspect of deep learning AI drug discovery methods is the ability to design novel molecular structures with specific characteristics of interest.

During this competition, participants should design and train Generative Deep Neural Networks, conditioned on molecular fingerprints, to show the ability to generate new molecular structures with similar fingerprints.

Insilico Medicine has been hosting hackathons since its inception, and hackathons are one of the company’s primary tools for recruiting new talent. Over the years, the company’s hackathons have attracted numerous young scientists and rising stars from around the world in the bioscience and information industries. In April 2018, Insilico hosted a hackathon inviting participants to develop algorithms to predict the binding activity of ligands to proteins under specific structural conditions. Taiwanese entrant Cynthia Yang won first place in Taiwan and second place in the world, which led to her recruitment by Insilico Taiwan as part of its R&D staff, where she now works on both local and international projects. The company provides an excellent working environment, international exposure and ample opportunities for personal growth in this fast-growing field.

We fully expect to see some very exciting outcomes from this event, and we invite talented young scientists in Taiwan and around the world to participate!

To register for the MolHack 2019 Online Hackathon, please visit this link:

http://molhack.com/

The Rise of Deep Learning

Over the past few years, deep learning has become an essential research tool in many different domains and industries. The latest advancements have made it possible for neural networks to perform certain tasks better than humans. Deep learning techniques have also helped us to find solutions to previously impossible problems, and this will continue to be a trend well into the future.

With this rise in deep learning, the share of artificial intelligence-related jobs has risen from 20% in 2016 to 31.6% in 2017 and continues to grow. It is estimated that the number of jobs related to artificial intelligence will reach 2.3 million in 2020.





About Insilico Medicine

The expression in silico is an allusion to the commonly used Latin phrases in biology, in vivo, in vitro and in situ, that refer to experiments done inside living organisms, in the lab, or where they are found in nature, respectively. In silico refers to biological experiments that are “performed on silicon, via computer simulation.”

Insilico Medicine pioneered applications of generative adversarial networks (GANs) and reinforcement learning for the generation of novel molecular structures for diseases with both a known target and with no known targets. It is a pioneer in the use of deep learning to assist the generation of novel molecular structures with desired characteristics. Insilico Medicine is committed to using deep learning techniques to help shorten drug development cycle time and cost and to accelerate the research and development of anti-aging and disease-related drugs.

The company collaborates with pharmaceutical companies worldwide and is pursuing new drug discovery programs in cancer, dermatological diseases, fibrosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, ALS, diabetes, sarcopenia, and aging.

The company’s Smart’s Pharma.AI division is currently a collaborative research and development partner for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and skin care manufacturers worldwide, and provides advanced artificial intelligence learning services to many governments and foundations.

Insilico Medicine is located in the Emerging Technology Center of the East Campus of Johns Hopkins University in Rockville, MD USA. It has R&D resource centers in Belgium, Russia, Taiwan, Korea, and the United Kingdom.

In 2017, Nvidia named Insilico Medicine as one of the Top 5 AI companies for social impact potential. In 2018, CB Insights listed the company among its global top 100 AI companies. In 2018 it received the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American Artificial Intelligence for Aging Research and Drug Development Award accompanied by an industry brief.

