Instagram adds feature that means you can share Stories with just your closest friends

Instagram announced a new feature called “Close Friends” which will allow people to share their Stories exclusively with a list of approved users.

Instagram’s Head of Product Robby Stein said that in testing, people mostly used the feature to send Stories to their real-life friends.

The feature rolled out globally on Friday on iOS and Android.

“Instagram Stories has become the place to express yourself and share everyday moments, but our community has grown and sometimes what you want to share isn’t for everyone,” Instagram said in a blog.

“With Close Friends, you have the flexibility to share more personal moments with a smaller group that you choose.”

Instagram’s director of product Robby Stein also announced the feature at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin. He said that in testing people used the feature to add people who are their friends in real life.

He added that when you add or remove people from your Close Friends list, they won’t be notified, as it is a “completely private list.”

While Instagram is touting the feature as a way to curate a more private Instagram Story, Guardian reporter Alex Hern pointed out it could be a way to more precisely target its users with advertising.

