This Instagram user combined her love of art and books to create jaw-dropping photos

One of Sagan's posts.

Elizabeth Sagan has combined her love for art and books in an ingenious way – she uses her vast collection of books to create physical pieces of art.

Sagan’s been doing this since the summer of 2017, and her account has blown up in that time. She has over 100,000 followers on her main account alone.

From “Game of Thrones” to Supergirl, keep scrolling to check out some of Sagan’s best work, and to find out where she gets her inspiration from.

This is Elizabeth Sagan. Her incredible photos that showcase books have gotten her over 110k followers.

Angelic.

She’s also the co-founder of @mybookfeatures.

Sagan has been on Instagram since 2016, but her account really blew up in the summer of 2017, when she started incorporating herself into her posts.

An eye.

Her account used to just be photos of book covers, but she’s deleted many of those.

Here, she’s channeling Hela, from “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Hela from "Thor: Ragnarok."

She’s done other mythological figures as well, such as Medusa and a centaur.

Her love for books inspired her. “I found myself in a bad place and I needed to reconnect with my love for reading,” she told INSIDER.

Under her umbrella.

“I needed a platform to keep in touch with the publishing world, to monitor my reads, and to discover what’s new,” she said.

Sagan frequently writes in her captions what she’s reading.

A happy couple.

Here, she’s portrays one of her favorite book series: “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

"A Song of Ice and Fire."

“A Song of Ice and Fire,” more commonly known by the name of the TV show based on it, “Game of Thrones,” is in Sagan’s top five. Her other favorites are “The Dark Tower” series by Stephen King, “The Passage” series by Justin Cronin, the “Mistborn” series by Brandon Sanderson, and “The Reckoners” series, also by Sanderson.

And here she references another favorite, “Harry Potter.”

"Always" is a famous quote from "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

While “Harry Potter” isn’t in Sagan’s top five, it does pop up quite frequently.

In her words, “life is my biggest inspiration.”

A throne.

“I’m using symbols that people can relate to (a flower, a heart, a star etc.), I’m incorporating everyday life in my pics.”

Shot through the heart.

This post is about “Arrowheart,” by Rebecca Sky.

Of course, she’s also inspired by the book she reads and the movies she watches.

Wonder Woman.

This post kicked off a series Sagan started, called “#womenofbooks,” in which she began portraying powerful women in literature.

“Think of Hermione. Think of Black Widow. Eowyn. Katniss. Leia. The Disney princesses. Felicity Smoak. Miranda Priestly. Sansa. Arya,” she said.

She’s portrayed superheroes like Wonder Woman and Supergirl.

Supergirl.

Sagan’s favorite photo is this one, in which she’s a powerful warrior angel wielding a sword.

Sagan loves fantasy.

Sagan doesn’t do it all alone. James Trevino is one of Sagan’s best friends, and a frequent collaborator. He runs a thriving “bookstagram” account of his own.

Trevino and Sagan.

Trevino is the other co-founder of @mybookfeatures, and has over 200,000 followers on his own account.

You can check out more of Sagan’s literary works of art on Instagram, or on her and Trevino’s blog, A Titan’s Work.

Sagan and her collection.

Here’s their blog, A Titan’s Work. Clearly, these two are not a fan of e-books.

