Teenage Instagram star Christian Aaron accused of stealing a woman’s identity to fund a lavish trip to Hawaii and buy expensive designer bags ‘to get likes’

caption Christian Aaron is an Instagram star and YouTuber. source YouTube/Christian Aaron

A teenage Instagram influencer is facing charges of identity theft and credit card fraud.

Christian Aaron allegedly stole the credit card details of a Long Island-based woman named Lisa Caldararo, the New York Post reports.

Prosecutors allege he impersonated her, ordered two replacement cards, and used them to buy a trip to Hawaii and various designer goods, racking up $19,000 in debt.

His motive was “to keep up the online persona he has crafted for himself and to get likes on social media,” prosecutors said.

Aaron denies the charges.

The teen’s dad said he was shocked to learn of the accusations.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

New York state prosecutors say a teenage Instagram star committed identity theft and credit card fraud after he allegedly stole a woman’s identity to open a line of credit, which he then used to rack up $19,000 of debt.

The New York Post reports that papers filed in a Suffolk County, New York, court say California-based Christian Aaron, 19, stole the identity of Lisa Caldararo, opened multiple American Express credit cards, and bought $19,000 worth of Chanel, Agent Provocateur, and Dolce & Gabbana fashion items as well as a trip to Hawaii.

The theft is said to have occurred in December 2017.

Aaron, who did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment, has reportedly pleaded not guilty to eight charges including felony identity theft and grand larceny, and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of personal identification information. He could face a maximum sentence of two and 1/3 to seven years in prison if found guilty.

Aaron has 184,000 followers on Instagram, and his posts paint the picture of a lavish lifestyle – the teen frequently shares pictures of himself posing next to sports cars, vacationing in luxurious places, and holding bottles of Champagne or cocktails.

But the influencer is now facing serious felony charges – the documents claim Aaron and an unnamed co-defendant took Long Island-based Caldararo’s American Express information, impersonated her on the phone, and ordered two replacement credit cards to be sent to them, according to the New York Post.

The pair then allegedly used the cards to book flights to Hawaii and accommodation at the four-star Aulani Disney Resort and Spa in Kapolei.

It’s while they were on the trip that they’re said to have purchased various high-end designer bags and items of clothing.

As well as the $19,000, the pair allegedly attempted to spend an additional $31,000 on online luxury shopping site The RealReal, but the retailer blocked the order after suspecting something wasn’t right.

Read more: An Instagram travel couple is being criticized for asking their followers to fundraise $11,000 so they can go on vacation

“As with all of the financial crimes our office investigates and prosecutes, this was an act of greed, but this defendant wasn’t just after money; he committed these crimes in part to keep up the online persona he has crafted for himself and to get likes on social media,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said, according to the New York Post.

Aaron’s father, David Tyler Aaron, told the New York Post he was shocked to learn about the allegations made against his son.

“He’s a very good kid. I can’t imagine he would be tied up in any of this stuff,” he said. “He comes from a good family. It’s a shame these allegations are being made. He has to have his day in court.”