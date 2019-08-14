An Instagram influencer couple are being criticized for crudely splashing themselves with holy water while visiting a temple in Bali

source Wikimedia/Instagram

A Czech couple are being criticized for inappropriately playing with holy water at the Beji temple in Bali, Indonesia.

People on social media said the couple’s crude actions at the temple were “disgusting” and “insulting to Indonesia,” Yahoo News reported.

The couple apologized in an Instagram video.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A couple who recently visited Bali are being criticized for inappropriately playing with holy water at a 15th-century temple on the island.

In a video posted on Instagram over the weekend, Sabina Dolezalova and Zdenek Slouka, fitness influencers from the Czech Republic, can be seen near the Beji temple in the Ubud Monkey Forest. Dolezalova bends down and lifts up her skirt, and Slouka splashes water from the temple on her. She jumps and giggles.

The two have about 80,000 followers between them on Instagram, according to Yahoo News.

People on social media said the couple’s crude actions at the temple were “disgusting” and “insulting to Indonesia,” while others demanded they be “blacklisted” from visiting Bali, Yahoo News reported.

Arya Wedakarna, a Balinese senator, reposted the video on Instagram on Saturday, condemning the duo and accusing them of “harassing” the temple, according to People magazine.

The couple apologized, saying in an Instagram video, also reposted by Wedakarna, that they were “so sorry about the video from yesterday.”

“We dishonored the holy temple and holy water in Ubud, and we didn’t know it. So we are so sorry about it, what happened, and apologize to you,” Slouka said.

“We had no idea that was some holy water or that there is a holy temple, so we really didn’t want to do anything bad,” Dolezalova added. “We are so truly sorry, and we hope you gonna forgive us. Now we are just finding what we can do to fix it.”

The Beji temple complex features ornately carved sandstone buildings depicting Hindu folklore. It is especially revered by local farmers because the spirit that resides in the temple is said to look over rice paddies and irrigation.