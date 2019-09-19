Instagram will restrict posts and ads about weight loss and cosmetic surgery to try and protect teen users

Instagram is rolling out new rules around posts promoting weight-loss products and cosmetic surgery.

It will now restrict posts promoting such products so under-18s can’t see them, and remove anything that promises a “miracle” solution for weight-loss.

The new policy was formulated in conjunction with actress Jameela Jamil, a vocal opponent of the diet and detox industry.

Instagram is tightening up its rules around influencers touting weight-loss products and cosmetic surgery.

Instagram made the announcement on Wednesday in partnership with “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil, who launched her “I Weigh” body positivity campaign last year.

Under the new rules Instagram will:

Restrict any posts promoting weight-loss products or cosmetic procedures with an “incentive to buy” or a price attached so that under-18s can’t see them.

Remove any content that makes a “miraculous claim about certain diet or weight loss products” and comes with a commercial offer such as a discount code.

“This is a huge win for our ongoing fight against the diet/detox industry,” Jamil said in a statement. She said she had worked with Instagam alongside “a host of other experts” to help formulate the policy.

This is just the beginning of our efforts at “I WEIGH” but for now, it has been incredible to work alongside Instagram and their experts to create policies to protect people from irresponsible influencers who sell bogus products to their followers. Thank you for helping us. ❤️ https://t.co/F4iPTyVGU4 — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) September 18, 2019

Weight-loss products have been a focus point for high-profile influencers in the past.

Kim Kardashian West was the subject of an intense backlash in May last year after posting promotions for “appetite suppressant lollipops.” Jamil sharply criticised the post at the time, calling Kardashian West a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls.”

West posted three sponsored posts for the lollipops. Instagram deleted all three, apparently in response to public complaints, but subsequently apologised to Kardashian West for doing so.

source kimkardashian/Instagram

“We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media,” Instagram’s UK public policy manager Emma Collins said in a statement.